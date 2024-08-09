Trevor Lawrence MVP Odds: Can Good Health Get Lawrence Back into MVP Consideration?
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence couldn’t capitalize on a big year in 2023 that resulted in the Jaguars winning a postseason game, as he battled injuries throughout the season and missed the playoffs altogether.
However, Lawrence has shown that his ceiling is amongst the best in the NFL, and MVP oddsmakers have taken note of that, giving him reasonable MVP odds. If the Jags can emerge from a competitive AFC South, it likely will mean that Lawrence played at a high level yet again. Is it plausible he will reach that MVP upside?
Here’s the Jacksonville quarterback’s MVP odds.
Trevor Lawrence MVP Odds
- Trevor Lawrence to Win NFL MVP: +3000
Lawrence is viewed as a contender for MVP, but a relatively long shot amidst a competitive group of quarterbacks vying for the award. Lawrence is tied for the 13th best odds to win NFL MVP, tied with Matthew Stafford and Kirk Cousins. The +3000 price translates to an implied probability of 3.23%. If someone bet Lawrence to MVP at FanDuel Sportsbook as of this writing, it would pay $3,000.
Will Bounce back Season Lead to MVP Accolades for Lawrence?
Lawrence played through several injuries last season as the Jaguars couldn't take home the AFC South title for a second straight season, but the upside remains clear with the Jags.
The former No. 1 overall pick ranked 10th in passing yards and 15th in passing touchdowns, but plenty of interceptions, tied for the fourth most in the NFL with 14, held him and the Jaguars back.
Now, fully healthy, Lawrence will hope to be the dual-threat signal caller he showed he could be in 2022 when he was top 10 in passing yards and touchdowns with only eight interceptions and the team won the division.
The AFC South will feature far more competition with the Texans entering contender status rather quickly, the Colts on the rise, and the Titans looking to be a frisky underdog in the division. If the Jags can emerge from this division, Lawrence may be the recipient of MVP consideration instead of a player like C.J. Stroud, who is the third choice in the market for the media darling Texans.
