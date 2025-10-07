Trevor Lawrence, Patrick Mahomes Both Skyrocket in NFL MVP Odds After Monday Night Football
A crucial AFC battle took place on Monday Night Football in Week 5, and it's caused a massive shift in the latest odds to win the NFL MVP award.
Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars moved to 4-1 on Monday night, upsetting Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in a thrilling win in the final minute. The two quarterbacks played well in the matchup, and oddsmakers at DraftKings ended up boosting both of their MVP odds after Monday's game.
Ahead of the matchup, Mahomes was second in the odds to win MVP at +400 while Lawrence was way down the odds board at +7500. Even with the Jaguars entering Week 5 at 3-1, Vegas clearly didn't think Lawrence was playing well enough to garner any MVP consideration.
That has all changed.
As of Tuesday morning, Lawrence has shot up to +4000 to win the league MVP, sitting at 12th in the odds. He's just behind New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, who also pulled off an impressive upset in primetime in Week 5.
The Jaguars' record is certainly helping to drive Lawrence's MVP case. Jacksonville is in the mix atop the AFC South with the Indianapolis Colts at 4-1, and Lawrence had a signature final drive on Monday, rushing for the game-winning touchdown in the final minute.
This season, he's completed 60.4 percent of his passes for 1,066 yards, six scores and five picks while adding 25 carries for 86 yards and two scores on the ground. Those numbers aren't MVP worthy, but Lawrence does have his team in the mix for the top spot in the AFC.
That alone should keep him within striking distance in the latest odds.
As for Mahomes, he moved up from +400 to +370 to win the league MVP after another strong showing offensively. The three-time Super Bowl champion finished with 318 passing yards, one passing touchdowns, one pick, 60 rushing yards and one rushing score. He leads the Chiefs in rushing yards this season, although Kareem Hunt did score two goal-line touchdowns in Week 5 that hurt Mahomes' line a bit.
Even with the Chiefs falling to 2-3, they are just one game out of first in the AFC West, and Mahomes has some pretty solid season-long numbers -- eight passing scores, averaging over 251 yards per game -- that should keep him in the mix with the other top candidates.
While he may not have a great case to win MVP based on his team's record, Mahomes numbers have jumped with Xavier Worthy back in action the last two weeks and could take an even bigger leap when Rashee Rice returns in Week 7.
Josh Allen (+150) remains the favorite to win the NFL MVP award, but there are eight different players set at +1600 to shorter to win in 2025.
