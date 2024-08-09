Tua Tagovailoa MVP Odds: 2024 Dolphins QB, NFL Passing Leader a Contender for Most Valuable Player
The Dolphins offense has become one of the most potent in the NFL under head coach Mike McDaniel, anchored by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
Can Tagovailoa take the next step and propel the Dolphins to Super Bowl contention, and with that MVP consideration? The quarterback is viewed as a viable contender for Most Valuable Player this season, let’s discuss his odds and outlook for the 2024 season.
Tua Tagovailoa MVP Odds
- Tua Tagovailoa to Win NFL MVP: +2000
Tagovailoa is viewed as a threat for his first MVP in 2024. He is tied with Justin Herbert and Dak Prescott for the ninth-best odds to win the award. Herbert’s odds translate to an implied probability of 4.76%. If Tagovailoa were to win the award, he would need a $100 bettor $2,000.
Can Dolphins Offense Take Home Hardware in 2024?
Tagovailoa didn’t keep up his MVP play for the Dolphins’ elite offense, but can he in 2024?
Miami’s offense still has a treasure chest of weapons, including Offensive Player of the Year runner-up Tyreek Hill, wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, and an offensive mastermind in McDaniel.
Can this be the year that the Dolphins maintain their high level, win the AFC East, and get Tagovailoa to the top of the MVP conversation?
Last season, Tagovaioloa led the NFL in passing yards (4,624) and completion percentage (69.7%) but had far too many interceptions (14) to hold up in MVP conversations as the Dolphins squandered the AFC East down the stretch of the season.
With a more complete season and the ability to close out the division, the Dolphins will have Tagovailoa surely in the mix to take home his first league MVP.
