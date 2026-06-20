Tunisia vs. Japan Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for World Cup Group Stage

Japan will look to pick up a few points as it faces off against Tunisia in the second round of group play action on Saturday night.

Japan played to a 2-2 draw against the Netherlands in its opener, while Tunisia lost 5-1 to Sweden. The Japanese are now +250 to win Group E, with Netherlands (+120) and Sweden (+210) facing off earlier in the day.

Let’s take a look at the odds for Tunisia vs. Japan at the best World Cup betting sites as well as a prop and best bet for Saturday’s World Cup fixture.

Tunisia vs. Japan Odds and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline

Tunisia +600

Japan -190

Draw +310

Total

OVER 2.5 (+110)

UNDER 2.5 (-135)

Tunisia vs. Japan How to Watch

Date: Sunday, June 21

Time: 12:00 a.m. EST

Venue: Estadio BBVA

How to Watch (TV): FS1/Tele/FOX One

Tunisia record: 0-0-1

Japan record: 0-1-0

Tunisia vs. Japan: History and Tournament Results

Japan is 5-0-1 against Tunisia in its history, including a 2-0 win in the Kirin Challenge Cup in 2023. Tunisia did get a 3-0 victory in the Kirin Cup in 2022, though.

Tunisia

Tunisia has won three matches in its previous six World Cup appearances. They entered this year’s tournament with five draws and 10 losses at the World Cup.

Japan

Japan has been a regular at the World Cup since debuting in 1998. They haven’t had much success, though, going 7-6-12 with a top finish of the Round of 16.

Tunisia vs. Japan Best Prop Bet

Ayase Ueda Anytime Goalscorer (+155)

Ayase Ueda should have an easier time against Tunisia after being held to one shot attempt against the Netherlands.

The forward had 25 goals in 31 games for Feyenoord Rotterdam in the Dutch Eredivisie this past season, and led Japan with eight goals in nine qualifying matches.

Tunisia vs. Japan Prediction and Best Bet

Japan scored two goals against the Netherlands while Tunisia yielded five goals to Sweden.

The Japanese are going to push it offensively, and should be able to easily score at least two goals on Saturday night.

Pick: Japan Team Total OVER 1.5 (-137)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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