Tunisia vs. Japan Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for World Cup Group Stage
Japan will look to pick up a few points as it faces off against Tunisia in the second round of group play action on Saturday night.
Japan played to a 2-2 draw against the Netherlands in its opener, while Tunisia lost 5-1 to Sweden. The Japanese are now +250 to win Group E, with Netherlands (+120) and Sweden (+210) facing off earlier in the day.
Let’s take a look at the odds for Tunisia vs. Japan at the best World Cup betting sites as well as a prop and best bet for Saturday’s World Cup fixture.
Tunisia vs. Japan Odds and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Moneyline
- Tunisia +600
- Japan -190
- Draw +310
Total
- OVER 2.5 (+110)
- UNDER 2.5 (-135)
Tunisia vs. Japan How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, June 21
- Time: 12:00 a.m. EST
- Venue: Estadio BBVA
- How to Watch (TV): FS1/Tele/FOX One
- Tunisia record: 0-0-1
- Japan record: 0-1-0
Tunisia vs. Japan: History and Tournament Results
Japan is 5-0-1 against Tunisia in its history, including a 2-0 win in the Kirin Challenge Cup in 2023. Tunisia did get a 3-0 victory in the Kirin Cup in 2022, though.
Tunisia
Tunisia has won three matches in its previous six World Cup appearances. They entered this year’s tournament with five draws and 10 losses at the World Cup.
Japan
Japan has been a regular at the World Cup since debuting in 1998. They haven’t had much success, though, going 7-6-12 with a top finish of the Round of 16.
Tunisia vs. Japan Best Prop Bet
- Ayase Ueda Anytime Goalscorer (+155)
Ayase Ueda should have an easier time against Tunisia after being held to one shot attempt against the Netherlands.
The forward had 25 goals in 31 games for Feyenoord Rotterdam in the Dutch Eredivisie this past season, and led Japan with eight goals in nine qualifying matches.
Tunisia vs. Japan Prediction and Best Bet
Japan scored two goals against the Netherlands while Tunisia yielded five goals to Sweden.
The Japanese are going to push it offensively, and should be able to easily score at least two goals on Saturday night.
Pick: Japan Team Total OVER 1.5 (-137)
Unlock $100 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings. Sign up and place a $5 bet and you will receive $200 in bonus bets no matter what.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop