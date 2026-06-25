Tunisia vs. Netherlands Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for World Cup Group Stage

The Netherlands are in a fascinating spot heading into its final match of the group stage against Tunisia.

The Netherlands and Japan are tied atop Group F. As of right now, they're tied both on head-to-head and goal differential, so the Netherlands will have to beat Tunisia by more than Japan beats Sweden if they want to lock up the group.

Meanwhile, Tunisia has been eliminated from advancing to the knockout stage.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for this match.

Tunisia vs. Netherlands Odds and Total

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Moneyline

Tunisia +1900

Netherlands -950

Draw +800

Total

OVER 3.5 (+109)

UNDER 3.5 (-139)

Tunisia vs. Netherlands How to Watch

Date: Thursday, June 25

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Kansas City Stadium

How to Watch (TV): Fox/Tele/Peacock

Tunisia record: 0-0-2

Netherlands record: 1-1-0

Tunisia vs. Netherlands History and Tournament Results

These two teams have faced each other three times. The Netherlands is 1-2-0 in those matches. The most recent was an international friendly in 2009, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Tunisia

Tunisia has had a rough World Cup, to say the least. It lost 5-1 to Sweden and then 4-0 to Japan.

Netherlands

The Netherlands played to a tough 2-2 draw against Japan in its first match, then steamrolled Sweden in its second, winning 5-1.

Tunisia vs. Netherlands Best Prop Bet

Cody Gakpo 2+ Goals (+350)

You can bet on Cody Gakpo to score a goal at -124, but I'm going to get more aggressive and bet on him to find the back of the net twice. The Netherlands needs to fill the net against Tunisia to ensure they win the group, and they should have little problem doing that. Gakpo leads the team in expected goals through its first two matches at 1.92.

Tunisia vs. Netherlands Prediction and Best Bet

The Netherlands are going to come out aggressive and keep the pedal to the metal to make sure they finish ahead of Japan on the goal differential tiebreaker. That's why I'm going to bet on them to win by multiple goals in this match.

Tunisia has an expected goals against of 1.48 so far this tournament, which is bad news against a lethal Netherlands group of forwards.

The Netherlands is going to run away with the win in this one.

Pick: Netherlands -2.5 (-106) via Caesars

Follow Iain on X and Instagram

Bet $1, get 100% profit boost on your next 10 bets when you claim your Caesars Sportsbook new user promo using code ‘SICZRDYW’. Sign up, deposit at least $10, and place your first real-money wager. Up to $25 max bet per boost.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!