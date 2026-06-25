Tunisia vs. Netherlands Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for World Cup Group Stage
The Netherlands are in a fascinating spot heading into its final match of the group stage against Tunisia.
The Netherlands and Japan are tied atop Group F. As of right now, they're tied both on head-to-head and goal differential, so the Netherlands will have to beat Tunisia by more than Japan beats Sweden if they want to lock up the group.
Meanwhile, Tunisia has been eliminated from advancing to the knockout stage.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for this match.
Tunisia vs. Netherlands Odds and Total
Moneyline
- Tunisia +1900
- Netherlands -950
- Draw +800
Total
- OVER 3.5 (+109)
- UNDER 3.5 (-139)
Tunisia vs. Netherlands How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, June 25
- Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Kansas City Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): Fox/Tele/Peacock
- Tunisia record: 0-0-2
- Netherlands record: 1-1-0
Tunisia vs. Netherlands History and Tournament Results
These two teams have faced each other three times. The Netherlands is 1-2-0 in those matches. The most recent was an international friendly in 2009, which ended in a 1-1 draw.
Tunisia
Tunisia has had a rough World Cup, to say the least. It lost 5-1 to Sweden and then 4-0 to Japan.
Netherlands
The Netherlands played to a tough 2-2 draw against Japan in its first match, then steamrolled Sweden in its second, winning 5-1.
Tunisia vs. Netherlands Best Prop Bet
- Cody Gakpo 2+ Goals (+350)
You can bet on Cody Gakpo to score a goal at -124, but I'm going to get more aggressive and bet on him to find the back of the net twice. The Netherlands needs to fill the net against Tunisia to ensure they win the group, and they should have little problem doing that. Gakpo leads the team in expected goals through its first two matches at 1.92.
Tunisia vs. Netherlands Prediction and Best Bet
The Netherlands are going to come out aggressive and keep the pedal to the metal to make sure they finish ahead of Japan on the goal differential tiebreaker. That's why I'm going to bet on them to win by multiple goals in this match.
Tunisia has an expected goals against of 1.48 so far this tournament, which is bad news against a lethal Netherlands group of forwards.
The Netherlands is going to run away with the win in this one.
Pick: Netherlands -2.5 (-106) via Caesars
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets