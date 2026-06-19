Turkiye vs. Paraguay Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for World Cup Group Stage

Friday's World Cup action will wrap up with a late-night showdown between Turkiye and Paraguay.

Both teams are coming off tough losses in their first matches. Turkiye lost 2-0 to Australia, and Paraguay fell 4-1 to the United States. That makes this match a pivotal one for both teams, who are hoping to advance to the knockout stage.

Let's take a look at the odds and my best bets for this match.

Turkiye vs. Paraguay Odds and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

3-Way Moneyline

Turkiye -105

Paraguay +300

Draw +240

Total

OVER 2.5 (+118)

UNDER 2.5 (-150)

Turkiye vs. Paraguay How to Watch

Date: Friday, June 19

Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

Venue: San Francisco Stadium

How to Watch (TV): Fox/Tele/Peacock

Turkiye record: 0-0-1

Paraguay record: 0-0-1

Turkiye vs. Paraguay History and Tournament Results

These two countries have faced each other once, playing to a 0-0 draw in an international friendly in 1995.

Turkiye

Turkiye had high hopes coming into this tournament, but fell to Australia by a score of 2-0, despite largely dominating the match. The odds of winning Group D have fallen to +750, behind the United States (-310) and Australia (+310).

Paraguay

Paraguay losing to the United States and Australia defeating Turkiye was a devastating day of results for Paraguay. They need to now make some magic and hope Australia stumbles if they want to advance to the knockout stage.

Turkiye vs. Paraguay Best Prop Bet

Arda Guler Anytime Goal (+650)

In today's edition of my Best World Cup Goal Scorers Today, I wrote about why I think Arda Guler is a fantastic bet to score at +650:

No player recorded more shots in the opening round of the group stage than Arda Guler of Turkiye. Guler pepped Australia's net all match, recording eight total shots, two more than anyone else has recorded so far in the tournament. Three of those eight shots were on target as well. Despite that, he's still listed at +650 to score in their second match. He might be the best bet on the board on Friday.

Turkiye vs. Paraguay Prediction and Best Bet

In today's edition of Best World Cup Bets Today, I broke down why I'm backing Turkiye on the 3-way moneyline:

It's time for Turkiye to bounce back. They dominated Australia in every facet of the game except the scoreboard, posting an expected goal differential of +2.09. That's the fourth-best mark amongst all teams in the opening round.

I had high expectations for Paraguay heading into the tournament, but I hated what I saw from them against the United States. Turkiye is at a great price of +105 in this match.

Pick: Turkiye -105

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