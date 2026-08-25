Twins vs. Athletics Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, Aug. 25

The Minnesota Twins got back on track with a 9-6 win to open their road series against the Athletics on Monday night.

The Twins had alternated sweeps before that, getting swept by the Phillies and Padres while sweeping the Braves in between.

Meanwhile, the A’s are back to their losing ways after winning their final two games in Houston. They had lost five in a row prior to that.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Twins vs. Athletics on Tuesday, Aug. 25.

Twins vs. Athletics Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Twins -1.5 (+102)

Athletics +1.5 (-122)

Moneyline

Twins -148

Athletics +138

Total

10.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Twins vs. Athletics Probable Pitchers

Twins: Taj Bradley (9-5, 3.90 ERA)

Athletics: Gage Jump (5-8, 4.83 ERA)

Taj Bradley bounced back from allowing five runs in four innings to the Phillies with five innings of one-run ball against Atlanta last time out.

Gage Jump has been declining in his last three starts, allowing two, three, and five runs against the Red Sox, Rangers, and Royals.

Twins vs. Athletics How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Aug. 25

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Sutter Health Park

How to Watch (TV): MNNT, NBCSCA

Twins record: 64-68

Athletics record: 51-81

Twins vs. Athletics Best MLB Prop Bets

Athletics Best MLB Prop Bet

Gage Jump OVER 2.5 Earned Runs (-137)

Gage Jump is going through the trials and tribulations of a young pitcher in the major leagues. After posting a 2.04 ERA through his first six starts, he has a 6.94 ERA (36 ER in 46.2 IP) in his last 10 outings.

Jump has allowed at least three earned runs in three of his last four starts and seven of his last 10. I can’t see him holding the Twins to two or fewer tonight at home.

Twins vs. Athletics Prediction and Pick

I’m expecting the Twins to jump on the A’s early and never look back in this one. Bradley has been solid recently, and certainly better than Jump.

The Twins still have something to play for, and the A’s are an almost impressively bad 23-41 at home this season.

Pick: Twins -148

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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