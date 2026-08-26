Twins vs. Athletics Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, Aug. 26

The Athletics host the Minnesota Twins in a rubber match of their three-game set on Wednesday night.

It’s the final game of a road trip for the Twins, who were swept in San Diego before winning the opener in Sacramento. On the flip side, the A’s have now won three of four after losing five in a row.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Twins vs. Athletics on Wednesday, Aug. 26.

Twins vs. Athletics Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Twins -1.5 (+110)

Athletics +1.5 (-132)

Moneyline

Twins -135

Athletics +126

Total

10.5 (Over -103/Under -116)

Twins vs. Athletics Probable Pitchers

Twins: Connor Prielipp (3-7, 5.57 ERA)

Athletics: J.T. Ginn (8-8, 3.60 ERA)

Connor Prielipp has struggled in his last two starts, allowing eight runs in five innings to the Phillies and six runs in six innings in San Diego. He did throw 5.2 one-run innings against the A’s last month, though.

J.T. Ginn has been leaking oil a bit as of late, allowing seven runs in 11 innings in his last two starts after yielding a total of four earned runs in 18.1 innings in his previous three outings.

Twins vs. Athletics How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Aug. 26

Time: 9:05 p.m. ET

Venue: Sutter Health Park

How to Watch (TV): MNNT, NBCSCA

Twins record: 64-69

Athletics record: 52-81

Twins vs. Athletics Best MLB Prop Bets

Twins Best MLB Prop Bet

Connor Prielipp OVER 2.5 Earned Runs (-129)

Connor Prielipp has allowed at least three earned runs in four straight starts, five of his last six, and seven of his last nine overall. Of course, that includes the six and eight in his last two outings.

The A’s are an easier opponent, but it doesn’t take too much for the ball to leave the yard in Sacramento.

Twins vs. Athletics Prediction and Pick

Despite some recent hiccups, the Twins are still a much better team than the A’s. And while Ginn may give the home side an edge on the mound to start the game, the Athletics bullpen is one of the worst in the league.

I have to back the Twins at a shorter price tonight after they were -140 or higher in the first two games of this series.

Pick: Twins -135

Unlock $100 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings . Sign up and place a $5 bet and you will receive $150 in bonus bets no matter what.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.