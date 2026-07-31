Twins vs. Mariners Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, July 31
In this story:
The Seattle Mariners return home from a rocky road trip to host the Minnesota Twins for a weekend set.
Seattle lost three of four in Texas and then two of three against the Mariners to fall to 53-57 on the season.
Meanwhile, Minnesota hits the road after winning two of three against the A’s and Royals on its homestand to get back up to .500 at 55-55. Kody Clemens hit an ultimate grand slam in the rubber game against Kansas City on Thursday.
Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Twins vs. Mariners on Friday, July 31.
Twins vs. Mariners Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Twins +1.5 (-155)
- Mariners -1.5 (+128)
Moneyline
- Twins +139
- Mariners -168
Total
- 7.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Twins vs. Mariners Probable Pitchers
- Twins: Zebby Matthews (4-8, 5.21 ERA)
- Mariners: Bryce Miller (4-5, 2.75 ERA)
Zebby Matthews allowed 10 runs (eight earned) on nine hits in three innings to the Cubs in his first start after the All-Star break. He quickly put that behind him with six innings of two-run ball against the A’s last time out.
Bryce Miller hasn’t been the same pitcher in recent starts. He’s allowed 14 runs (11 earned) in 16 innings in his last three outings. That’s more runs than the 10 he allowed in 52.2 innings in his first nine starts.
Twins vs. Mariners How to Watch
- Date: Friday, July 31
- Time: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- How to Watch (TV): MNNT, SEAM
- Twins record: 55-55
- Mariners record: 53-57
Twins vs. Mariners Best MLB Prop Bets
Mariners Best MLB Prop Bet
- Josh Naylor OVER 1.5 Bases (+133)
Josh Naylor has strung together some solid games. He’s gone 8 for 21 (.381) with two doubles during a modest five-game hitting streak, getting OVER 1.5 bases in each contest.
The first baseman is now 16 for 44 (.365) with three doubles in his last 11 games.
Twins vs. Mariners Prediction and Pick
Miller and the Mariners have become a team to fade recently, especially as big home favorites.
Matthews has been good enough for the Twins, and Minnesota is 6-2 in its last eight games. I’ll back the road underdogs tonight in Seattle.
Pick: Twins +139
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $150 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop