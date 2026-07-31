Twins vs. Mariners Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, July 31

The Seattle Mariners return home from a rocky road trip to host the Minnesota Twins for a weekend set.

Seattle lost three of four in Texas and then two of three against the Mariners to fall to 53-57 on the season.

Meanwhile, Minnesota hits the road after winning two of three against the A’s and Royals on its homestand to get back up to .500 at 55-55. Kody Clemens hit an ultimate grand slam in the rubber game against Kansas City on Thursday.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Twins vs. Mariners on Friday, July 31.

Twins vs. Mariners Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Twins +1.5 (-155)

Mariners -1.5 (+128)

Moneyline

Twins +139

Mariners -168

Total

7.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Twins vs. Mariners Probable Pitchers

Twins: Zebby Matthews (4-8, 5.21 ERA)

Mariners: Bryce Miller (4-5, 2.75 ERA)

Zebby Matthews allowed 10 runs (eight earned) on nine hits in three innings to the Cubs in his first start after the All-Star break. He quickly put that behind him with six innings of two-run ball against the A’s last time out.

Bryce Miller hasn’t been the same pitcher in recent starts. He’s allowed 14 runs (11 earned) in 16 innings in his last three outings. That’s more runs than the 10 he allowed in 52.2 innings in his first nine starts.

Twins vs. Mariners How to Watch

Date: Friday, July 31

Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

Venue: T-Mobile Park

How to Watch (TV): MNNT, SEAM

Twins record: 55-55

Mariners record: 53-57

Twins vs. Mariners Best MLB Prop Bets

Mariners Best MLB Prop Bet

Josh Naylor OVER 1.5 Bases (+133)

Josh Naylor has strung together some solid games. He’s gone 8 for 21 (.381) with two doubles during a modest five-game hitting streak, getting OVER 1.5 bases in each contest.

The first baseman is now 16 for 44 (.365) with three doubles in his last 11 games.

Twins vs. Mariners Prediction and Pick

Miller and the Mariners have become a team to fade recently, especially as big home favorites.

Matthews has been good enough for the Twins, and Minnesota is 6-2 in its last eight games. I’ll back the road underdogs tonight in Seattle.

Pick: Twins +139

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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