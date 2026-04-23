Twins vs. Mets Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, April 23

The New York Mets have won a baseball game!

After losing a dozen games in a row, the Mets took down the Minnesota Twins in a back-and-forth 3-2 win at Citi Field on Wednesday night.

The Twins had a four-game losing streak before winning the series opener in New York, so Minnesota has been struggling a bit as well.

Can the Mets take the series and start a winning streak?

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Twins vs. Mets on Thursday, April 23.

Twins vs. Mets Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Twins -1.5 (+153)

Mets +1.5 (-186)

Moneyline

Twins -112

Mets -108

Total

7.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Twins vs. Mets Probable Pitchers

Twins: Joe Ryan (2-2, 3.29 ERA)

Mets: Christian Scott (0-2, 5.27 ERA in AAA)

Twins vs. Mets How to Watch

Date: Thursday, April 23

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Citi Field

How to Watch (TV): MNMT, SNY

Twins record: 12-12

Mets record: 8-16

Twins vs. Mets Best MLB Prop Bets

Twins Best MLB Prop Bet

Joe Ryan UNDER 4.5 Hits Allowed (-117)

Joe Ryan has established himself as a reliable starter in recent years for the Twins, and he’s having a great start to this season.

Ryan had one bad start in Kansas City, allowing five runs on nine hits in four innings. Outside of that, though, he’s allowed five runs on nine hits in 23.1 inning against the Reds, Blue Jays, Tigers, and Orioles.

That start against the Royals is the only one in which he’s allowed more than three hits. Given the Mets’ struggles recently, I’ll back Ryan and fade New York tonight.

Twins vs. Mets Prediction and Pick

Ryan gives the Twins an advantage on the mound over call-up Christian Scott for the Mets. Scott hasn’t pitched great in Triple-A this season, and he has a 4.56 ERA in 47.1 major-league innings.

The Mets might be feeling good after getting the monkey off their back last night, but they’ll be right back in the loss column tonight against the Twins. Quite frankly, I’m surprised that this game is around a pick’em.

Pick: Twins -112

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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