Twins vs. Mets Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, April 21

The New York Mets are looking to avoid dropping a dozen games in a row when they start a three-game set against the Minnesota Twins at Citi Field.

New York hasn’t won since walking off the Diamondbacks on April 7. The Mets have been outscored 62-19 during their 11-game losing streak.

The Twins are on a losing streak of their own, dropping four games after getting swept by the Reds.

Which team will get back on track tonight?

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Twins vs. Mets on Tuesday, April 21.

Twins vs. Mets Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Twins +1.5 (-163)

Mets -1.5 (+135)

Moneyline

Twins +135

Mets -163

Total

7.5 (Over -102/Under -118)

Twins vs. Mets Probable Pitchers

Twins: Simeon Woods Richardson (0-3, 6.10 ERA)

Mets: Nolan McLean (1-1, 2.28 ERA)

Twins vs. Mets How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, April 21

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Citi Field

How to Watch (TV): MNMT, SNY

Twins record: 11-11

Mets record: 7-15

Twins vs. Mets Best MLB Prop Bets

Mets Best MLB Prop Bet

Nolan McLean OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (-110)

Nolan McLean is having a fantastic start to his season to continue the great start to his career.

McLean is 1-1 with a 2.28 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 23.2 IP through four starts this season after posting a 2.06 ERA in 57 Ks in 48 IP across eight starts last year.

The righthander has gone OVER 6.5 strikeouts in three of his four starts this season, with eight punchouts in each of those three outings. Last season, McLean had 7+ strikeouts in five of his eight starts.

Twins vs. Mets Prediction and Pick

McLean gives the Mets a huge advantage on the mound over Woods Richardson, but I still can’t bring myself to bet on New York right now.

Instead, I’m looking to the UNDER in this one. The Mets can’t score right now, and McLean should be able to hold the Twins in check. Maybe New York squeezes out a win, but I’ll fade both teams on losing streaks instead.

Pick: UNDER 7.5 (-118)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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