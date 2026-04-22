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Twins vs. Mets Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, April 22

Luis Robert Jr. and the Mets are home favorites against the Twins.
Ryan Gilbert|
Luis Robert Jr. and the Mets are home favorites against the Twins.
Luis Robert Jr. and the Mets are home favorites against the Twins. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

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Minnesota TwinsNew York Mets

The New York Mets saw their losing streak reach 12 games with a 5-3 defeat at the hands of the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night.

Clay Holmes has been great for the Mets this season and will look to be the stopper tonight, while the Twins are starting top prospect Connor Prielipp.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Twins vs. Mets on Wednesday, April 22.

Twins vs. Mets Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

  • Twins +1.5 (-168)
  • Mets -1.5 (+139)

Moneyline

  • Twins +135
  • Mets -163

Total

  • 7.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Twins vs. Mets Probable Pitchers

  • Twins: Connor Prielipp (1-0, 2.30 ERA in AAA)
  • Mets: Clay Holmes (2-2, 1.96 ERA)

Twins vs. Mets How to Watch

  • Date: Tuesday, April 21
  • Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Citi Field
  • How to Watch (TV): MNMT, SNY
  • Twins record: 12-11
  • Mets record: 7-16

Twins vs. Mets Best MLB Prop Bets

Mets Best MLB Prop Bet

  • Luis Robert UNDER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBI (-117)

A trade to New York hasn’t quite jumpstarted Luis Robert, who appears to be what he is at this point.

The outfielder has gone UNDER 1.5 HRR in six of his last seven games and in 55% of his games overall this season. He’s in a 4 for 27 funk, seeing his batting average drop from .298 to .243.

Twins vs. Mets Prediction and Pick

I understand that the Mets have a big pitching advantage here, but even a quick glance at Holmes’ statline shows why I’m going with the Twins tonight.

Holmes’ ERA is under 2.00, yet he already has two losses on the season. You can’t count on the Mets to give him any run support, especially not right now.

I can only take the Twins as road underdogs against the worst team in the league right now.

Pick: Twins +135

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Published | Modified
Ryan Gilbert
RYAN GILBERT

Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.

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