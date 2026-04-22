Twins vs. Mets Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, April 22

The New York Mets saw their losing streak reach 12 games with a 5-3 defeat at the hands of the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night.

Clay Holmes has been great for the Mets this season and will look to be the stopper tonight, while the Twins are starting top prospect Connor Prielipp.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Twins vs. Mets on Wednesday, April 22.

Twins vs. Mets Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Twins +1.5 (-168)

Mets -1.5 (+139)

Moneyline

Twins +135

Mets -163

Total

7.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Twins vs. Mets Probable Pitchers

Twins: Connor Prielipp (1-0, 2.30 ERA in AAA)

Mets: Clay Holmes (2-2, 1.96 ERA)

Twins vs. Mets How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, April 21

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Citi Field

How to Watch (TV): MNMT, SNY

Twins record: 12-11

Mets record: 7-16

Twins vs. Mets Best MLB Prop Bets

Mets Best MLB Prop Bet

Luis Robert UNDER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBI (-117)

A trade to New York hasn’t quite jumpstarted Luis Robert, who appears to be what he is at this point.

The outfielder has gone UNDER 1.5 HRR in six of his last seven games and in 55% of his games overall this season. He’s in a 4 for 27 funk, seeing his batting average drop from .298 to .243.

Twins vs. Mets Prediction and Pick

I understand that the Mets have a big pitching advantage here, but even a quick glance at Holmes’ statline shows why I’m going with the Twins tonight.

Holmes’ ERA is under 2.00, yet he already has two losses on the season. You can’t count on the Mets to give him any run support, especially not right now.

I can only take the Twins as road underdogs against the worst team in the league right now.

Pick: Twins +135

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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