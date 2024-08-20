Twins vs. Padres Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for Tuesday, Aug. 20 (Bet on Bailey Ober)
The Minnesota Twins are in the mix to win the AL Central, but they need to get back on track after a loss to the San Diego Padres on Monday.
The Padres rode a start from Michael King and three runs batted in from rookie Jackson Merrill to a 5-3 victory. The Padres are in the mix for the NL West crown, and they hold the top wild card spot in the National League entering Tuesday’s matchup.
With oddsmakers setting this game as a pick’em, how should we bet on it?
Let’s break down the odds, probable pitchers and my best bet for Tuesday’s matchup.
Twins vs. Padres Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Twins -1.5 (+150)
- Padres +1.5 (-180)
Moneyline
- Twins: -112
- Padres: -108
Total
- 8 (Over -108/Under -112)
Twins vs. Padres Probable Pitchers
- Minnesota Twins: Bailey Ober (12-5, 3.49 ERA)
- San Diego Padres: Martin Perez (3-5, 4.62 ERA)
Twins vs. Padres How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Aug. 20
- Time: 9:40 p.m. EST
- Venue: Petco Park
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports North, MLB Extra Innings
- Twins record: 70-55
- Padres record: 71-55
Twins vs. Padres Key Players to Watch
Minnesota Twins
Carlos Santana: The switch-hitting slugger is one of my favorite bets tonight to hit a home run because of how much he’s crushed left-handed pitching. Here’s an excerpt from today’s MLB Home Run Picks about Santana:
Perez has given up 17 home runs in 19 starts, and he’s given up four homers (at least one in each game) in three starts since joining the Padres.
Santana has crushed left-handed pitching this season, smacking nine homers in 115 at bats while slashing .296/.352/.583. Santana’s slugging percentage against lefties is more than 200 points higher than it is against righties.
San Diego Padres
Martin Perez: Acquired from the Pittsburgh Pirates at the trade deadline, Perez has a 1.96 ERA in three starts with the Padres. However, he hasn’t put together a great season, posting a 5.20 ERA with Pittsburgh before the deal. Does he regress back to the mean tonight?
Twins vs. Padres Prediction and Pick
When Bailey Ober is on the mound, I’m betting on the Minnesota Twins – even on the road.
Since June 16 (10 starts), Ober has led the Twins to an 8-2 record and has a 1.87 ERA, allowing just 39 hits in 67.1 innings of work.
The Padres took the series opener in this matchup on Monday, but they had a clear pitching advantage in that matchup with Michael King on the mound.
Now, the table is turned on Tuesday.
The Twins are eighth in MLB in OPS against lefties, and I expect them to get to Perez, who is due for some regression, in this matchup.
Pick: Twins Moneyline (-112)
