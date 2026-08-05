Twins vs. Royals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, Aug. 5

The Minnesota Twins are looking to get back on track as they continue their series against the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday night.

Minnesota has now lost three in a row after dropping the series opener 8-2 last night, which ended a four-game losing streak for the Royals.

The Twins won two of three against the Royals to end July.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Twins vs. Royals on Wednesday, August 5.

Twins vs. Royals Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Twins -1.5 (+158)

Royals +1.5 (-192)

Moneyline

Twins +106

Royals -113

Total

8.5 (Over -118/Under -102)

Twins vs. Royals Probable Pitchers

Twins: Dean Kremer (1-4, 6.50 ERA)

Royals: Noah Cameron (5-8, 4.59 ERA)

The Twins are hoping a change of scenery can get Dean Kremer going. The former Orioles starter allowed 14 runs on 16 hits in 10 innings across his last two starts.

Noah Cameron spun eight shutout innings, allowing just one hit and two walks with seven strikeouts last time out. That opponent? The Twins, who he’s now allowed just two runs (one earned) on eight hits in 19 innings this season.

Twins vs. Royals How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, August 5

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Kauffman Stadium

How to Watch (TV): MNNT, ROYL

Twins record: 56-58

Royals record: 47-67

Twins vs. Royals Best MLB Prop Bets

Noah Cameron OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (+137)

Cameron has had the Twins’ number this season, and that includes in the strikeout department. The southpaw has racked up 19 strikeouts in as many innings, including seven punchouts in each of his last two starts against Minnesota.

You can opt for the OVER 4.5 strikeouts at -156 if you so choose. He did get stuck at exactly five punchouts in four starts this season, going OVER 5.5 in 9 of 21.

Twins vs. Royals Prediction and Pick

The Royals have been a strong home team all season long – at least for their standard –, going 27-27 at home as opposed to 20-40 on the road. Meanwhile, Minnesota is 26-31 on the road (30-27 at home).

Kansas City was able to get to Joe Ryan last night, and I don’t think it’ll be much different with Kremer on the mound.

Give me the Royals as slight home favorites tonight.

Pick: Royals -113

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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