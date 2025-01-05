Is Tyjae Spears Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Texans vs. Titans)
Tennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears suffered a concussion in Week 17, and the injury will sideline him for the regular-season finale on Sunday against the Houston Texans.
The Titans have officially ruled Spears out on their injury report for Week 18.
With Spears out, Tony Pollard – who is questionable with an ankle injury – should lead the backfield in Week 18. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Pollard is expected to play on Sunday, and there are a couple of key incentives that the veteran could hit against Houston.
If Pollard can total 83 rushing yards or more, he’ll receive a $250,000 bonus. Plus, if he finds the end zone twice, he’ll receive another $200,000.
Spears has been a solid complement to Pollard this season, rushing for 312 yards and four scores, although he’s averaged just 3.7 yards per carry. Last week, Spears had one of his better games before exiting with an injury, rushing for 95 yards on 20 carries with Pollard out of the lineup.
Here’s how to bet on the Tennessee running game in Week 18 against Houston.
Best Tony Pollard Prop Bet for Week 18 vs. Texans
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Tony Pollard Anytime TD (-130)
Oddsmakers have yet to release many props for this game, likely because Houston has nothing to play for and may rest some of its starters at some point in this matchup.
That’s why I’m taking Pollard to score, as Houston has only given up 11 rushing scores, but it has been beatable on the ground, allowing 4.5 yards per carry.
While Pollard needs two scores to hit his incentive, I’m worried he won’t play enough to get either in this game.
Pollard was inactive in Week 17, and he has played less than 50 percent of the Titans’ snaps (44 percent and 39 percent) in his last two games because of the ankle issue. Plus, Pollard has just six games all season where he’s reached 83 rushing yards.
One of those did come against Houston (he had 24 carries for 119 yards in that game), so there’s a chance he could clear his rushing yards prop – if it’s released at a reasonable number.
For now, all bettors can really do is bet on Pollard to score until more props come out.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.