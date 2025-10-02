Is Tyler Higbee Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for 49ers vs. Rams)
The Los Angeles Rams are expected to be without a key piece of their offense in Week 5, as tight end Tyler Higbee is listed as doubtful against the San Francisco 49ers with a hip injury.
With a quick turnaround on Thursday Night Football, Higbee did not practice this week, and he’ll likely be ruled out — barring a last minute upgrade to his status.
While he hasn’t made a huge impact as a receiver this season — six catches for 62 yards — Higbee is a reliable option that helps open things up for Uka Nacua and Davante Adams on the outside.
After missing most of the 2024 season recovering from a knee injury, Higbee had appeared in each of the Rams’ first four games in 2025.
Los Angeles is still favored with the veteran tight end expected to miss this game, but who will step up in his absence?
Here’s a look at my favorite Rams prop bet for Week 5.
Best Rams Prop Bet for Week 5 vs. 49ers
Earlier this week, I shared in our best prop bets story for this game why Puka Nacua is a must bet after a fast start to the 2025 season:
Puka Nacua OVER 7.5 Receptions (-156)
Through four games, Puka Nacua is 4-for-4 when it comes to clearing 7.5 receptions, and he’s led the NFL in receptions and receiving yards (42 catches, 503 yards).
Nacua has been targeted at least nine times in every game, and he’s received 15 targets in each of his last two games, picking up 11 and 13 receptions.
Stafford’s favorite target should be in line for another big workload in Week 5, especially since the Rams have upped his snap count in recent weeks. Nacua played over 80 percent of L.A.’s offensive snaps in each of the last two games.
