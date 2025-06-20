Tyrese Haliburton Presents Massive Value in Latest NBA Finals MVP Odds
Tyrese Haliburton fought through a calf injury in Game 6, turning in a strong performance in limited minutes to help the Indiana Pacers force a winner-take-all Game 7 in the NBA Finals on Sunday night.
When it comes to the Finals MVP market, Haliburton is a bit of an afterthought, as he’s behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Pascal Siakam and Jalen Williams ahead of Game 7.
However, with one game to decide the series, this market feels about as open as it has been all series long. Could a big Game 7 from any of those four players (and a win, of course) lead to them getting the award?
I think it’s quite possible, giving Halliburton some interesting value in the latest odds.
NBA Finals MVP Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: -220
- Pascal Siakam: +390
- Jalen Williams: +1000
- Tyrese Haliburton: +1200
- TJ McConnell: +13000
- Andrew Nembhard: +25000
- Obi Toppin: +25000
- Aaron Nesmith: +40000
- Myles Turner: +40000
- Bennedict Mathurin: +60000
- Alex Caruso: +80000
- Chet Holmgren: +80000
Can Tyrese Haliburton Win NBA Finals MVP?
Based on these odds, Haliburton has a 7.69 percent chance to win the Finals MVP award, but I believe it’s a lot higher than that.
Even though Pascal Siakam is the favorite for the Pacers in this market, he hasn’t been head and shoulders better than Haliburton in this series. Siakam is averaging less than 20 points per game, although has been by far the most consistent Pacer in this matchup.
Haliburton’s Finals MVP case was torpedoed by his struggles in Game 5 (four points, zero field goals made), but he fought through his calf injury in Game 6 and changed the game. In less than 23 minutes in Game 6, Haliburton had 14 points (5-of-12 FG, 3-of-7 3P) and five assists while posting a plus/minus of plus-25.
With this series coming down to a Game 7, there’s a world where a big Haliburton game swings this market back in his favor. Haliburton hit a game-winning shot in Game 1 and had a massive showing in Game 3, so there are signature moments for him throughout this series.
If the Pacers’ star guard has a strong showing in Game 7, it’s possible he could edge out Siakam in this market – if the Pacers win. In my opinion, there isn’t a gap of +390 to +1200 between the two players to win Finals MVP, especially since it was clear that a healthier Haliburton in Game 6 makes a massive difference to Indiana’s success.
OKC is favored to win Game 7 by 8.5 points, but if the Pacers continue their Cinderella run and win the title, Haliburton is certainly worth a shot at +1200 to win Finals MVP.
