Is Tyrone Tracy Jr. Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Giants vs. Saints)
New York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. is expected to miss his second straight game in Week 5 against the New Orleans Saints due to a shoulder injury.
Officially, the Giants have listed Tracy as doubtful for the matchup, a sign that rookie Cam Skattebo and veteran Devin Singletary will once again lead the Giants' backfield.
Last week, Skattebo had a massive role in New York's upset win over the Los Angeles Chargers, carrying the ball 25 times for 79 yards while reeling in two receptions for 11 yards. He played 75 percent of New York's snaps in the win.
While Tracy offers a nice change-of-pace to the bruising Skattebo, the second-year back may be losing his starting gig because of his shoulder injury. Skattebo has 139 rushing yards on 35 carries over the last two weeks.
However, it appears Tracy is tracking towards a return since he was upgraded from out to doubtful this week.
If you're looking for a prop for the Giants in this Week 5 matchup, there is a rookie that you should consider in the running game.
Best Giants' Prop Bet for Week 5 vs. New Orleans Saints
Earliers this week, SI's NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared why he's backing Jaxson Dart as a runner in this game in our best props for Giants vs. Saints:
Jaxson Dart OVER 36.5 Rushing Yards (-110)
Dart showed off his athleticism in his first start for the Giants, taking off with his legs 10 times for 54 yards. If that becomes a theme for him in his rookie campaign, having a rushing yards total in the 30s isn't going to last many more weeks. I'll take advantage of this while I can, give me the OVER 36.5 rushing yards on Dart for Sunday.
While Skattebo should have a huge role in Week 5, I don't mind taking a shot on Dart who has been used as a runner quite a bit in the New York scheme.
Until Tracy returns, the Giants are going to rely heavily on their rookies to carry the running game this season.
