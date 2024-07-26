UCLA Bruins Continue to See Under Bets on Win Total, Two Wins Lower Than Open
The UCLA Bruins have undergone some changes as the team prepares for its first season in the Big Ten.
New head coach DeShaun Foster takes over a group that has a ton of new pieces on hand as the team leaves the now defunct PAC-12 for the Big 10 and many sports bettors have been interested to fade the Bruins.
UCLA's win total opened at BETMGM at 6.5 wins, but with a flood of money on the under, the Bruins now have a win total of 4.5 as the team continues to receive some negative feedback ahead of a new set of opponents.
2024 UCLA Bruins Win Total
- 4.5 (Over -135/Under +110)
UCLA Bruins Under Popular Bet at Sportsbook
There can be several factors as to what is driving under bets in droves for the Bruins, including the team's new-look roster under first-year head coach Foster as well as a new schedule.
While Foster drew the ire of some due to a strange opening press conference at Big Ten Media Day, most of the betting action has been due to the team's schedule.
The Bruins will travel back and forth from the West Coast across the country in six straight games between Week 3 and Week 8 after an early bye week after a Week 1 game at Hawaii. The team also plays at Nebraska and Washington to close the season around home games against Iowa and USC.
The Bruins play seven teams with a win total of 7.5 or more, including LSU on the road, and will deal with severe travel that has led to a ton of interest in the under.
Many will look to Foster's press conference as a sign to rush to bet the under, but people keeping an eye on the schedule have been focused on the under for a while now.
