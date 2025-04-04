UConn vs. UCLA Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for NCAA Tournament Final Four
The UConn Huskies are back in the Final Four, and oddsmakers are buying Paige Bueckers and company to win the national title, setting them as odds-on favorites to win it all ahead of their Final Four matchup with UCLA.
The Bruins are the tournament’s No. 1 overall seed – they only have two losses all season – yet oddsmakers have UConn favored by 8.5 points in this matchup.
The Huskies cruised to the Final Four with double-digit wins over Oklahoma in the Sweet 16 and USC in the Elite 8, but UCLA is battle tested, beating a tough LSU squad to reach the Final Four.
All season long, the Huskies have been one of the best defensive teams in the country, but can they deal with star center Lauren Betts in this national semifinal?
Let’s break down the odds, players to watch and my prediction as two of the best players in the country – Betts and Bueckers – face off in the Final Four.
UConn vs. UCLA Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- UConn -8.5 (-110)
- UCLA +8.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- UConn: -400
- UCLA: +300
Total
- 135.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
UConn vs. UCLA How to Watch
- Date: Friday, April 4
- Time: 9:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Amalie Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- UConn record: 35-3
- UCLA record: 34-2
UConn vs. UCLA Key Players to Watch
UConn
Sarah Strong: This is going to be a massive matchup for the No. 1 freshman in the country, Sarah Strong. The UConn forward has been great all season long, but she’ll likely find herself matched up on Betts when the Huskies go to their smaller lineups. Strong was magnificent in the Elite 8, scoring 22 points and pulling down 17 rebounds while also dishing out four assists. She’s averaging 16.1 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game in the 2024-25 season.
UCLA
Lauren Betts: After scoring 30 points in the second round and 31 in the Sweet 16, Betts finished with 17 points, seven rebounds and six blocks in UCLA’s win over LSU in the Elite 8. The star center is a matchup nightmare for just about any team on the defensive end, but it’ll be interesting to see how she defends against a Huskies team that has a penchant for going small and playing five out. Betts is averaging 20.0 points and 9.6 rebounds per game this season.
UConn vs. UCLA Prediction and Pick
While I do believe the Huskies end up winning this game, this is simply too many points to give this UCLA team.
The Bruins lost two games all season (both to USC when JuJu Watkins was healthy), and they are one of the better defensive teams in the country, ranking sixth in opponent field goal percentage this season.
However, the Huskies are fourth in that statistic, No. 1 in opponent points per game, No. 1 in field goal percentage on offense, No. 2 in 3-point percentage and No. 9 in points per game. The Bruins have a strong offense, but they aren’t nearly as good of a shooting team, ranking 79th in 3-point percentage – shooting nearly five percent worse than the Huskies from downtown.
The great equalizer in this game is Betts. Can she avoid foul trouble and deter UConn and Strong from getting in the paint? If so, the Bruins can hang around in this game.
If not, UConn may go small and try to play the star center off of the floor. Bueckers, who is hands down the best player in the country, has been on a scoring tear from all levels in the NCAA Tournament, scoring 34, 40 and 31 points in her last three games.
Still, the Huskies failed to cover against a banged-up USC team in the Elite 8, and this spread is a little too wide for my liking.
UCLA can punish UConn in the painted area, and I think it’ll keep this game within a few possessions on Friday night.
Pick: UCLA +8.5 (-110 at FanDuel)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
