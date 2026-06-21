Uruguay vs. Cape Verde Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for World Cup Group Stage

Cape Verde pulled off one of the most unlikely results you'll see in a World Cup when they played the tournament favorites, Spain, to a 0-0 draw in their opening match.

They'll look to keep the Cinderella run alive when they face Uruguay on Sunday. Uruguay is also looking to grab its first win after playing Saudi Arabia to a draw in its first match.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for Sunday's showdown.

Uruguay vs. Cape Verde Odds and Total

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

3-Way Moneyline

Uruguay -209

Cape Verde +625

Draw +300

Total

OVER 2.5 (+122)

UNDER 2.5 (-157)

Uruguay vs. Cape Verde How to Watch

Date: Sunday, June 21

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Miami Stadium

How to Watch (TV): Fox/Tele/Peacock

Uruguay record: 0-1-0

Cape Verde record: 0-1-0

Uruguay vs. Cape Verde History and Tournament Results

These two have never faced each other on the international stage.

Uruguay

Uruguay largely dominated Saudi Arabia, getting 10 shots on goal while racking up 1.72 expected goals, but they needed a Maxi Araujo goal in the 80th minute to force a 1-1 draw.

Cape Verde

Cape Verde's goaltender, Vozinha, is the hero of the tournament so far. He racked up seven saves against Spain to force a 0-0 draw. Cape Verde was dominated from an expected goals perspective, but if they can continue to get elite goaltending, anything is possible.

Uruguay vs. Cape Verde Best Prop Bet

Federico Vinas Anytime Goal (+166)

I broke down why Federico Vinas is a great bet to score in today's edition of Best World Cup Goal Scorer Bets Today:

Federico Vinas dominated for Uruguay against Saudi Arabia in his first match of the tournament, and it's shocking to see he didn't find the back of the net. He had five shots, three on target, and posted an expected goals of 0.50. Now, he gets to face Cape Verde, who had the highest expected goals against amongst all teams in the opening round at 2.19. Vinas to score might be my best bet on the board at +166.

Uruguay vs. Cape Verde Prediction and Best Bet

In today's edition of my Best World Cup Bets Today, I wrote about why I think Cape Verde's Cinderella run ends in this match:

If you think Cape Verde can do what they did against Spain, think again. They had every break go their way, backed by one of the best goaltender performances you'll ever see. Their expected goal differential of -2.69 was the worst amongst all teams in the opening round of games, so I think their dreams of advancing will come crashing down when they face a Uruguay team that had an expected goal differential of +2.11 against Saudi Arabia, a team that is far better than Cape Verde.

I love that we can bet on Uruguay to win by at least two goals at +146. I wouldn't be surprised if this ends in a blowout.

Pick: Uruguay -1.5 (+146)

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