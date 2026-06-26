Uruguay vs. Spain Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for World Cup Group Stage
Spain entered the World Cup as the betting favorites to win it all, but now has more work to do in its final group stage game if it wants to win Group H.
At 1-1-0, Spain will need a draw or a win against Uruguay to lock up the group. If they lost, either Uruguay or Cape Verde would leapfrog them, and Spain could fall as far as third in the group.
That makes today's match a big one. Let's dive into the odds.
Uruguay vs. Spain Odds and Total
Moneyline
- Uruguay +600
- Spain -210
- Draw +320
Total
- OVER 2.5 (-106)
- UNDER 2.5 (-114)
Uruguay vs. Spain How to Watch
- Date: Friday, June 26
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Estadio Akron
- How to Watch (TV): Fox/Tele/Fox One
- Uruguay record: 0-2-0
- Spain record: 1-1-0
Uruguay vs. Spain History and Tournament Results
These two teams have faced each other 10 times. Spain is 5-5-0 in those matches. The most recent was a 2-1 victory for Spain in the 2013 FIFA Confederations Cup. They've also faced each other in two World Cups, in both 1950 and 1990. Both matches ended in a draw.
Uruguay
Uruguay played to a 1-1 draw against Saudi Arabia and then a 2-2 draw against Cape Verde.
Spain
Spanish soccer fans were getting ready to push the panic button after Spain started its tournament with a 0-0 draw. They bounced back with a big 4-0 win against Saudi Arabia in their second match.
Uruguay vs. Spain Best Prop Bet
- Maximiliano Araujo Anytime Goal (+600) via DraftKings
In today's edition of my Best World Cup Goal Scorers Today, I made the case for betting on Maimiliano Araujo of Uruguay:
Spain is favored in its match against Uruguay, but I'm going to take a chance on Maximiliano Araujo of Uruguay to score. He's +600 to score in this match, but he leads the team in expected goals so far in the tournament at 1.55, which is the 19th highest mark amongst all players. That makes him a value bet at 6-1.
Uruguay vs. Spain Prediction and Best Bet
I think Uruguay will surprise some people in this match. I broke down how I'm betting on them in today's edition of my Best World Cup Bets Today:
Draws against Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde have the betting market convinced that Uruguay isn't as good as previously expected, but I'm not so sure about that. Uruguay is sixth in the tournament in expected goal differential at +1.37. While it's not as good as Spain's expected goal differential of +2.41, I think Uruguay is going to put up more of a fight, especially considering they may need to win to lock up a spot in the knockout stage. Meanwhile, Spain just needs a draw to win the group.
I love the Uruguay double chance at +160.
Pick: Uruguay +0.5 (+160)
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets