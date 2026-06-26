Uruguay vs. Spain Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for World Cup Group Stage

Spain entered the World Cup as the betting favorites to win it all, but now has more work to do in its final group stage game if it wants to win Group H.

At 1-1-0, Spain will need a draw or a win against Uruguay to lock up the group. If they lost, either Uruguay or Cape Verde would leapfrog them, and Spain could fall as far as third in the group.

That makes today's match a big one. Let's dive into the odds.

Uruguay vs. Spain Odds and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Moneyline

Uruguay +600

Spain -210

Draw +320

Total

OVER 2.5 (-106)

UNDER 2.5 (-114)

Uruguay vs. Spain How to Watch

Date: Friday, June 26

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Estadio Akron

How to Watch (TV): Fox/Tele/Fox One

Uruguay record: 0-2-0

Spain record: 1-1-0

Uruguay vs. Spain History and Tournament Results

These two teams have faced each other 10 times. Spain is 5-5-0 in those matches. The most recent was a 2-1 victory for Spain in the 2013 FIFA Confederations Cup. They've also faced each other in two World Cups, in both 1950 and 1990. Both matches ended in a draw.

Uruguay

Uruguay played to a 1-1 draw against Saudi Arabia and then a 2-2 draw against Cape Verde.

Spain

Spanish soccer fans were getting ready to push the panic button after Spain started its tournament with a 0-0 draw. They bounced back with a big 4-0 win against Saudi Arabia in their second match.

Uruguay vs. Spain Best Prop Bet

Maximiliano Araujo Anytime Goal (+600) via DraftKings

In today's edition of my Best World Cup Goal Scorers Today, I made the case for betting on Maimiliano Araujo of Uruguay:

Spain is favored in its match against Uruguay, but I'm going to take a chance on Maximiliano Araujo of Uruguay to score. He's +600 to score in this match, but he leads the team in expected goals so far in the tournament at 1.55, which is the 19th highest mark amongst all players. That makes him a value bet at 6-1.

Uruguay vs. Spain Prediction and Best Bet

I think Uruguay will surprise some people in this match. I broke down how I'm betting on them in today's edition of my Best World Cup Bets Today:

Draws against Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde have the betting market convinced that Uruguay isn't as good as previously expected, but I'm not so sure about that. Uruguay is sixth in the tournament in expected goal differential at +1.37. While it's not as good as Spain's expected goal differential of +2.41, I think Uruguay is going to put up more of a fight, especially considering they may need to win to lock up a spot in the knockout stage. Meanwhile, Spain just needs a draw to win the group.

I love the Uruguay double chance at +160.

Pick: Uruguay +0.5 (+160)

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