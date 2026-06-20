U.S. Open Best Bets Today for Round 3: Wyndham Clark vs. Matt Fitzpatrick

We're halfway through the 2026 U.S. Open, and half the field has been sent packing. 72 golfers remain in contention at the toughest test in golf. including Wyndham Clark, who leads the field by four strokes.

If you're looking to get in on some Saturday action, you're in the right place. Let's dive into a few of my favorite bets for Round 3.

U.S. Open Round 3 Best Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Sahith Theegala -114 vs. Tom Kim

Cameron Young -112 vs. Tommy Fleetwood

Matt Fitzpatrick -148 vs. Wyndham Clark

Sahith Theegala -114 vs. Tom Kim

You probably wouldn't guess, but Sahith Theegala is leading the entire field through the first two rounds in strokes-gained tee to green. His +4.55 strokes from the tee box to the greens is 0.6 more than any other golfer. Unfortunately, he's lost 1.27 strokes per round on the greens, but I'm going to have a lot more faith in a good ball striker than a golfer who's gaining the majority of their strokes with their short game, which is exactly what Tom Kim is doing.

Theegala is playing the more sustainable form of golf, so I'll back him to win this head-to-head matchup.

Cameron Young -112 vs. Tommy Fleetwood

Cameron Young is in a similar situation to Theegala. He's gained the fourth most strokes in the field from tee to green, but has lost 1.49 strokes per green with his putting. His putting started to trend in the right direction on Friday, so I'm going to have faith in him on the weekend.

Fleetwood has gained only 0.12 strokes off the tee and 0.53 strokes with his approach play. That's some uninspired golf, in my opinion. I'll take Young in this head-to-head.

Matt Fitzpatrick -148 vs. Wyndham Clark

In the final group of the day, I'm going to bet on Wyndham Clark showing some significant regression. His irons have been good, but his driving started to become wayward in his last handful of holes on Friday. If his driver struggles carry into the weekend, it's going to be bad news for the leader.

Meanwhile, Fitzpatrick may be playing the most sustainable style of golf amongst the golfers in contention heading into the weekend. I don't know if he'll be leading at the end of the day, but I'm willing to bet on the gap tightening ahead of Sunday's final round.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!