U.S. Open Best Bets Today for Round 4: Scottie Scheffler vs. Wyndham Clark

Wyndham Clark has a six-stroke lead heading into the final round of the U.S. Open, and while I gave you a bet on someone to hunt him down, there are other ways to bet on Sunday. Instead of betting on who will win the event, you can focus on some head-to-head matchups.

It's a great way to give you something to watch in the earlier pairings.

Let's dive into three of my favorites.

U.S. Open Best Bets Today for Round 4

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Chris Gotterup -115 vs. Robert MacIntyre

Keegan Bradley -108 vs. Corey Conners

Scottie Scheffler -235 (3-way) vs. Wyndham Clark

Chris Gotterup -115 vs. Robert MacIntyre

Robert MacIntyre has not had a good 2026 season, yet the betting market continues to price him like he's been playing well. This week has been no different, as he's losing 0.69 strokes per round with his approach play. Gotterup's short game has been below average, but he's gained +0.96 strokes with his approach and +0.36 strokes off the tee.

His game is much more likely to breed results on Sunday, compared to what Bobby Mac has been doing. I'll take the American in this head-to-head matchup.

Keegan Bradley -108 vs. Corey Conners

Keegan Bradley has quietly had a strong week, but it shouldn't come as a surprise. He seems to thrive in tough conditions when scrambling plays a pivotal role. He has gained +2.86 strokes on the field with his play from tee to green. I have more faith in Bradley having a strong finish than in Conners, who historically struggles on Sundays. Bradley is a great bet as a slight underdog.

Scottie Scheffler -235 (3-way) vs. Wyndham Clark

If you want to bet on the final group, the best way to do it is on Scheffler at -235 on the three-way line, meaning if they both shoot the same final-round score, the bet will be a loss. Who knows if Scheffler will do enough to put pressure on Clark, but I'd be surprised if he doesn't at least finish with a better fourth-round score. We saw vintage Scottie on Saturday, where he gained +3.07 strokes on the field with his approach play and a total of +4.81 strokes on the field with his play from tee to green.

Meanwhile, Clark will likely be playing defense with a six-stroke lead, far different from the style Scheffler will be playing, which is going to be aggressive. Scheffler will have the better Round 4 score.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!