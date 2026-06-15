U.S. Open Betting Preview: Picks, Predictions, Odds for Shinnecock Hills Golf Club

It's time for the third major tournament of the 2026 men's golf season, the U.S. Open! This year's edition of the event is going to be extra special as it's set to be hosted at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club for the first time since 2018.

Shinnecock is a favorite U.S. Open venue amongst the golf sickos, and if the conditions are right, it's going to lead to chaos and mayhem in the best possible way. Brooks Koepka won this event in 2018 with a score of +1.

Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet on the toughest test in golf.

2026 U.S. Open Odds

Top 15 odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Scottie Scheffler +600

Rory McIlroy +1200

Jon Rahm +1300

Tommy Fleetwood +2000

Matt Fitzpatrick +2000

Xander Schauffele +2000

Ludvig Aberg +2200

Cameron Young +2200

Bryson DeChambeau +3000

Brooks Koepka +3500

Russell Henley +3500

Chris Gotterup +4000

Collin Morikawa +4000

Sam Burns +4000

Justin Rose +4000

How to Watch 2026 U.S. Open

Thursday: 6:30 a.m.–5 p.m. ET (USA), 5-8 p.m. ET (NBCSN, Peacock)

Friday: 6:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. ET (NBCSN, Peacock), 1:30-7:30 p.m. ET (NBC, Peacock)

Saturday: 10 a.m.-Noon ET (USA), Noon-8 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

Sunday: 9 a.m.-Noon ET (USA), Noon-7 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

U.S. Open Purse

Date: Thursday, June 18-Sunday, June 21

Purse: $21.5 million ($4.3 million) *2025 figures. 2026 TBA*

2025 champion: J.J. Spaun

U.S. Open Notable Golfers

Scottie Scheffler: No. 1-ranked golfer in the world, has a chance to complete the career grand slam with a win at Shinnecock. Despite continuously contending, Scheffler has picked up just one win in 2026, and it came all the way back at The American Express in January. He has six top 5 finishes, including three runner-ups, since that win, but has yet to return to the winner's circle. He finished solo second and T14 at the two majors.

J.J. Spaun: Last year's U.S. Open winner had odds of 150-1 heading into the event. Since that career-defining win, Spaun has added another win to his resume, capturing the Valero Texas Open, while also posting three separate top-five finishes. He's now listed at 50-1 at FanDuel to win the U.S. Open for a second straight year.

U.S. Open Best Bets to Win

Xander Schauffele +2200 via FanDuel

We're getting a great price on Xander Schauffele this week due to some less-than-stellar performance from him of late, but let's remember he posted a T9 finish at the Masters and a T7 finish at the PGA Championship. Not only that, but Schauffele has had a fantastic history at the U.S. Open. He has six finishes of T7 or better and has never finished outside the top 15. He finished T6 the last time the event was hosted at Shinnecock.

Patrick Reed +4900 via DraftKings

Shinnecock is going to demand strong iron play and handsy chipping this week, which is exactly what Patrick Reed brings to the table. Captain America's best finish at the U.S. Open came in a solo fourth-place finish at this course in 2018. He's coming into this event with finishes of T12 and T10 at the first two majors of the year.

Reed is 12th in the field in true strokes gained over the past six months, so I think there's plenty of value on him this week at 49-1.

Cameron Smith +15000 via DraftKings

Cameron Smith virtually disappeared from contention at majors ever since joining LIV, but his T7 finish at the PGA Championship shows he may be returning to elite form. He followed that T7 finish up with a T5 finish at LIV Andalucia, and I wouldn't be surprised to see him carry that form into this year's U.S. Open.

If strong iron play with an elite short game is what's going to lead to success at Shinnecock, prime Cam Smith would be a perfect fit. Can the 2022 Champion Golfer of the Year get back to his top level of play? Maybe not, but it's worth betting on at 150-1.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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