U.S. Open Live Odds and Prediction Ahead of Final Round: Can Anyone Catch Wyndham Clark?

Shinnecock has lived up to expectations, getting the better of all but one golfer in the field at the U.S. Open. Wyndham Clark has a six-stroke lead heading into the final round, posting a seven-under par through the first three rounds.

Scottie Scheffler, Sahith Theegala, Tom Kim, and Sam Stevens are the four golfers tied for second play at one-under par. Emiliano Grillo, Keith Mitchell, Sam Burns, and Xander Schauffele are sitting seven strokes back at even par.

Only one question remains heading into Sunday: Can anyone catch the leader? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think and then I'll give you my prediction.

U.S. Open Live Odds Before Round 4

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Wyndham Clark -280

Scottie Scheffler +600

Xander Schauffele +2700

Sahith Theegala +3000

Tom Kim +3300

Sam Burns +3500

Sam Stevens +3500

Tommy Fleetwood +5500

Matt Fitzpatrick +6000

Keith Mitchell +6000

Collin Morikawa +6500

Emiliano Grillo +8000

Rory McIlroy +17500

Clark is set as the -280 favorite to hang on to his lead and win his second career U.S. Open, which is an implied probability of 73.68%.

U.S. Open Live Bet Before Round 4

To be honest, I'm surprised Clark doesn't have even shorter odds to win heading into tomorrow's final round. There hasn't been a six-shot lead blown in the final round in a PGA Tour event since Collin Morikawa let the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions slip through his grasp after holding a six-shot lead on Sunday. Of course, it is possible at a major. Greg Norman famously blew a six-shot lead at the 1996 Masters, but a lot of things are going to have to go wrong for Clark tomorrow for him not to win his second career U.S. Open.

In terms of pure value in the betting market, I think Clark has the most, despite being the odds-on favorite at -280. With that being said, if you're a casual bettor like me, betting a -280 favorite isn't very fun. So, don't worry, I'm going to make my pick for someone to chase him down, and no, my pick isn't going to be Scottie Scheffler.

Allow me to make the case for Sahith Theegala to be the one to hunt down the leader. Sure, he doesn't have the winning pedigree or a major championship on his resume, but he has been the best golfer in the field this week from tee to green. He has gained +3.94 strokes per round from the tee box to the green, which is +0.31 more than Clark.

He also had the third best round in the field on Saturday, posting a score of even par to remain at -1. Hit putter was the best it has been all week as well, which is a great sign for him heading into Sunday.

He's a long shot for a reason, but he's part of the group sitting six shots back. Let's take a chance on Theegala.

Pick: Sahith Theegala +3000 via FanDuel

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