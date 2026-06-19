USA vs. Australia Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for World Cup Group Stage

The United States Men's National Team came out firing in front of their home crowd in the first round of the World Cup Group Stage, cruising past a tough Paraguay team by a final score of 4-1.

They're now set to take on an Australia team that's coming off a surprising 2-0 upset against Turkiye. Now, the winner of this Friday afternoon match will have a stranglehold on Group D.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this match.

United State vs. Australia Odds and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Moneyline

USA -170

Australia +420

Draw +340

Total

OVER 2.5 (-110)

UNDER 2.5 (-110)

United States vs. Australia How to Watch

Date: Friday, June 19

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Seattle Stadium

How to Watch (TV): Fox/Tele/Peacock

United States record: 1-0-0

Australia record: 1-0-0

United States vs. Australia History and Tournament Results

These two teams have met each other in four international friendlies. The United States is 2-1-1 in those matches, with the latest being a 2-1 win in October of last year.

United States

The United States is coming off a 4-1 win against Paraguay in its opening match. They're now tied atop Group D alongside Australia at 1-0-0. USMNT is 6-1-3 in its last 10 international games.

Australia

Australia had a surprising 2-0 win against Turkiye in its opening match. They're tied with the United States atop Group D at 1-0-0. Australia is 5-1-4 in its last 10 international games.

United States vs. Australia Best Prop Bet

Malik Tillman Anytime Goal (+280)

In today's edition of my best World Cup Goal Scorer Bets Today, I made the case for betting on Malik Willman at +280:

Malik Tillman didn't find the back of the net for the United States in its first match of the tournament, but he led the team in shots with five. Two of those five shots were on target. If he's going to keep that up, he's going to have a great chance to score against an Australia team that had an expected goals against of 2.19 in its first match.

United States vs. Australia Prediction and Pick

I think the USMNT is going to win this game comfortably. I broke down why I'm betting on it in today's edition of my Best World Cup Bets Today:

Australia may have upset Turkiye in the first round, but that doesn't mean we should consider them a top team in Group D. They had an expected goal differential in that match of -2.09, which was the fourth-worst expected goal differential amongst all teams' first-round games. Meanwhile, the USMNT had an expected goal differential of +1.30 against a much tougher team in Paraguay than the one they'll face on Friday.

There were a lot of people underestimating the United States in this World Cup, none more than myself, but it's time to admit I was wrong and jump on the USMNT now before it's too late. I think they get another win in comfortable fashion.

Pick: USA -1.5 (+144)

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