USA vs. Paraguay Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for World Cup Group Stage

The United States Men's National Team will begin its 2026 World Cup campaign in prime time on Friday night, when they take on Paraguay in Group D action.

American soccer fans continue to wait for the USMNT to take the next step on the world stage and make a deep run in the knockout stage. Is this the year that's finally going to happen, or is another mediocre result on the horizon?

You can bet on this match at the best World Cup betting sites in the country, but in this article, I'm going to dive into the odds and my best bets for Friday night.

United States vs. Paraguay Odds and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline

USA -110

Paraguay +320

Draw +245

Total

OVER 2.5 (+130)

UNDER 2.5 (-165)

United States vs. Paraguay How to Watch

Date: Friday, June 10

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Venue: SoFi Stadium

How to Watch (TV): Fox/Tele/Peacock

United States record: 0-0-0

Paraguay record: 0-0-0

United States vs. Paraguay World Cup History

These two have faced each other four times in their history, including the 1930 World Cup, the 2016 Copa America, and two friendlies. The United States has won all four matches.

United States

This will be the United States' 10th World Cup appearance. The United States' best finish at the World Cup is a quarter-finals appearance at the 2002 World Cup in South Korea and Japan. They were eliminated in the Round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup, losing to the Netherlands.

Paraguay

This will be Paraguay's 9th World Cup appearance. Paraguay's best finish at the World Cup was a quarter-final appearance in 2010 in South Africa. They did not qualify for the World Cup in 2014, 2018, and 2022.

United States vs. Paraguay Best Prop Bet

Antonio Sanabria Anytime Goal (+390)

With Julio Enciso of Paraguay likely to play a limited role at best due to a recent injury, Paraguay will likely have to rely on Antonio Sanabria when it comes to its offensive production. Sanabria will serve as Paraguay's primary attacker in this match, so if they score at all, there's a solid chance it's Sanabria who finds the back of the net. It's worth a bet at +390.

United States vs. Paraguay Prediction and Best Bet

In today's edition of Best World Cup Bets Today, I broke down why I'm backing Paraguay to give USMNT a run for its money:

No team is more overvalued in the betting market than the USMNT in every World Cup. Let's remember they're just the fourth-ranked team in CONCACAF behind Mexico, Canada, and Panama. They also come into this match in terrible form, having lost three of their last four games.

They have to face an underrated Paraguay team in their opening match. Paraguay plays a frustratingly defensive style of soccer, which is going to give them a chance to win or draw any and every game in the Group Stage. That's why I think they're going to give the United States some fits, but I'm going to bet the 2-way moneyline just in case this match ends up being a defensive draw, we'll get our bet amount back.

Don't be surprised if Paraguay pulls off an upset on Friday night.

Pick: Paraguay ML Tie No Bet (+200)

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