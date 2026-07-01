Valentin Royer vs. Alexander Zverev Prediction, Odds for Wimbledon Second Round

Alexander Zverev is on a mission to win his second straight Grand Slam title after capturing the French Open last month. He's already through the first round at Wimbledon, and is once again a massive favorite in the second round when he takes on Valentin Royer of France.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this second round match.

Valentin Royer vs. Alexander Zverev Odds and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Moneyline

Valentin Royer +1280

Alexander Zverev -3500

Total

31.5 (Over -120/Under -110)

Valentin Royer vs. Alexander Zverev How to Watch

Date: Thursday, July 2

Time: 9:30 a.m. EST

How to Watch (TV): ESPN Unlimited

Valentin Royer vs. Alexander Zverev: History and Wimbledon Performance

These two players have met each other just once in their history. Zverev defeated Royer in straight sets at the ATP Masters 1000 Shanghai.

Valentin Royer

This is the fourth time that Valentine Royer has made it to the second round at a Grand Slam in his young career, including the second year in a row at Wimbledon. He defeated Harry Wendelken in four sets in his first match of the tournament.

Alexander Zverev

Wimbledon has historically been Alexander Zverev's worst Grand Slam. He has a 64% win rate at this tournament and has never made it to the quarterfinals. He defeated Alexander Blockx in the first round this year, but he needed a tiebreaker in two of his three set wins.

Valentin Royer vs. Alexander Zverev Prediction and Pick

Zverev is a rightful favorite in this match and should have relatively no issue advancing to the next round, but his history on grass, especially at this tournament, is hard to look past. Let's not forget he lost in the first round at Wimbledon in 2025.

That's why I think the bet to make is for Royer to win at least one set at +130. The Frenchman doesn't have the skill or form to upset Zverev outright, but he has a good enough history on grass to steal one set from the French Open champion.

Pick: Valentin Royer to Win At Least One Set (+130) via FanDuel

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