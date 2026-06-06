Valkyries vs. Aces Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for WNBA Commissioner’s Cup

The Las Vegas Aces return home to face off against the Golden State Valkyries on Saturday afternoon.

The Aces have won two in a row, including a 91-81 victory at Golden State on Sunday. The Valkyries bounced back from that loss with a win as big favorites against the Fire, but lost a nail-biter in Minnesota on Thursday night.

The Valkyries won the first meeting between these two teams last year, but the Aces have now won four in a row against Golden State.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Saturday’s WNBA Commissioner’s Cup matchup.

Valkyries vs. Aces Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Valkyries +3.5 (-120)

Aces -3.5 (+100)

Moneyline

Valkyries +150

Aces -180

Total

170.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Valkyries vs. Aces How to Watch

Date: Saturday, June 6

Time: 3:00 p.m.

Venue: Michelob ULTRA Arena

How to Watch (TV): ABC

Valkyries record: 6-4

Aces record: 6-3

Valkyries vs. Aces Injury Reports

Valkyries Injury Report

NOT YET SUBMITTED

Aces Injury Report

NOT YET SUBMITTED

Valkyries vs. Aces Best WNBA Prop Bets

Valkyries Best WNBA Prop Bet

Cecilia Zandalasini OVER 1.5 Three Pointers (-126)

Cecilia Zandalasini was feeling it from deep on Thursday night. The forward shot 4 of 11 from beyond the arc, and is still shooting 40% from deep this season.

Zandalasini has gone OVER 1.5 three pointers in four of six games this season, including a 2-for-5 night from deep against the Aces earlier this week. She’s now made multiple threes against Las Vegas in three of four meetings overall.

Valkyries vs. Aces Prediction and Pick

The Aces have had a few days off after their road trip ended in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, while the Valkyries played another game in Minnesota on Thursday.

That might be just what Las Vegas needs to get its first home win of the season on Saturday afternoon.

Golden State is only 2-2 on the road this season, and dropped its last two away games.

Pick: Aces -3.5 (+100)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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