Valkyries vs. Sparks Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Sunday, Aug. 9

Sunday’s WNBA action closes out with a Western Conference battle on ESPN, as the No. 2-seeded Golden State Valkyries take on the No. 10-seeded Los Angeles Sparks.

Los Angeles is a long shot to make the playoffs, especially after it moved All-Star Kelsey Plum to Phoenix at the trade deadline. Still, the Sparks did pull off an impressive upset win over the Minnesota Lynx on Thursday, snapping a major winning streak for the top seed in the WNBA.

Despite that, the Sparks are 6.5-point underdogs at home on Sunday against the Valkyries, who dominated Los Angeles in the first meeting between these teams this season.

Golden State is the No. 1 defense in the league, and it has won three games in a row to jump the Las Vegas Aces in the standings.

While the Valkyries don’t have an elite top scoring option, they have a balanced attack led by Veronica Burton and Gabby Williams.

Can Golden State clinch the season series with Los Angeles and remain in the mix for the No. 1 seed in the league?

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Sunday night’s standalone matchup in the W.

Valkyries vs. Sparks Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Valkyries -6.5 (-112)

Sparks +6.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Valkyries: -265

Sparks: +215

Total

170.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Valkyries vs. Sparks How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Aug. 9

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: crypto.com Arena

How to Watch (TV): ESPN/Disney+

Valkyries record: 22-9

Sparks record: 12-18

Valkyries vs. Sparks Injury Reports

Valkyries Injury Report

Cecilia Zandalasini – questionable

Sparks Injury Report

Rae Burrell – probable

Monique Akoa Makani – questionable

Valkyries vs. Sparks Best WNBA Prop Bets

Sparks Best WNBA Prop Bet

Ariel Atkins UNDER 8.5 Points (-110)

The Sparks traded for Atkins, a former All-Defensive team player, ahead of the 2026 season, but it hasn’t worked out the way that they had hoped. Not only did L.A. move on from young wing Rickea Jackson in the deal, but Atkins (9.4 points per game) has not scored the ball at the same level as she did in previous seasons.

The veteran guard is taking less than nine shots per game and shooting just 38.1 percent from the field and 30.3 percent from 3. That’s not going to cut it against the No. 1 defense in the league, and Golden State held her to just six points on 3-of-11 shooting in their first meeting this season.

Atkins has scored nine or more points in 15 of her 28 games, but her lack of shot volume is extremely concerning against a Valkyries team that allows just 77.1 points per game this season.

Valkyries vs. Sparks Prediction and Pick

Stylistically, this is a nightmare matchup for the Sparks, who have a lot less offensive firepower since trading away Kelsey Plum at the trade deadline.

Los Angeles is No. 1 in the league in pace and allows the most points per game in the WNBA, relying heavily on its offense to win games. Sure, the Sparks are fifth in the W in points per game, but they were held to just 58 points in their first meeting with Golden State.

The Valkyries are the best defensive team in the WNBA, ranking No. 1 in defensive rating, No. 1 in opponent points per game and tied for first in opponent field goal percentage. On top of that, Golden State loves to slow games down, playing at the slowest pace in the WNBA.

So, if the Valkyries control the Tempo, I can’t see this Los Angeles offense executing at a high enough level to win this game.

The Sparks are just 3-5 against the spread as home underdogs this season, and they were blown out by 20 in the first meeting between these teams. L.A. may be getting more love from the betting market after it upset Minnesota, but I’m not betting on the league’s No. 14 defense against a Golden State squad that has the strongest defensive identity in the WNBA.

Pick: Valkyries -6.5 (-112 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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