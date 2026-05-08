Valkyries vs. Storm Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for WNBA Season Opener

The third and final matchup on the WNBA’s Opening Night features the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft – Dominique Malonga – and the Seattle Storm taking on the Golden State Valkyries.

An expansion team last season, Golden State has a solid group of veteran players that are looking to establish themselves as a true contender in the 2026 season. Golden State cut second-round pick Marta Suarez, and last year’s expansion draft pick Kate Martin before the season, a sign that it has a pretty competitive roster.

Meanwhile, the Storm lost Skylar Diggins, Gabby Williams, Brittney Sykes and Nneka Ogwumike from last season’s team, putting them in a tough spot in 2026. Rookie Awa Fam should form a nice duo with Malonga in the frontcourt, but for now the Storm are viewed as a rebuilding team.

Let’s dive into the odds, a player prop and my prediction for the season opener for these Western Conference squads.

Valkyries vs. Storm Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Valkyries -5.5 (-110)

Storm +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Valkyries: -238

Storm: +195

Total

156.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Valkyries vs. Storm How to Watch

Date: Friday, May 8

Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Climate Pledge Arena

How to Watch (TV): ION

Valkyries record: 0-0

Storm record: 0-0

Valkyries vs. Storm Injury Reports

Valkyries Injury Report

Juste Jocyte – out

Storm Injury Report

Ezi Magbegor – out

Awa Fam – out

Katie Lou Samuelson – out

Valkyries vs. Storm Best WNBA Prop Bet

Storm Best WNBA Prop Bet

Dominique Malonga to Record a Double-Double (+170)

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m high on Malonga in her second WNBA season:

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft Malonga really came into her own down the stretch of the 2025 season, putting up two double-doubles in the playoffs for Seattle.

Now, she’s the focal point of a rebuilding roster after Skylar Diggins, Nneka Ogwumike and Brittney Sykes all departed in the offseason. That sets up well for Malonga to put up some big numbers, and she showed in Unrivaled that she’s an absolute force in the paint.

In eight games where she played 20-29 minutes last season, Malonga averaged 14.1 points and 8.0 rebounds, and she had 22 points and nine boards in her lone regular season game with more than 30 minutes of action.

As her role expands, I think she’s going to be a nightly double-double threat this season.

Valkyries vs. Storm Prediction and Pick

The Valkyries made a major splash in the offseason, adding Gabby Williams to a core that already features Veronica Burton, Tiffany Hayes, Kayla Thornton and Janelle Salaun.

A playoff team last season, Golden State was money as a road favorite, going 4-1 against the spread.

While I don’t believe the Valkyries are title contenders this season – they still need a true No. 1 scoring option – I do think that they’re worth a bet in this game.

As much as I like Malonga as a breakout star, the Storm gutted their roster in the offseason and are relying on a lot of young players to carry them. That could lead to a lot of growing pains early in the season, and Fam and Magbegor missing this game puts the Storm at a disadvantage from the jump.

I’ll lay the points with the Valkyries until we can get a clear picture of what Seattle will look like without the veterans that led it to the playoffs in 2025.

Pick: Valkyries -5.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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