Venus Williams vs. Sofia Kenin Prediction, Odds for U.S. Open First Round

Two Americans are set to face off in the first round of the 2026 U.S. Open as two-time winner Venus Williams returns for another go in 2026, 25 years since her last win at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

She’ll take on Sofia Kenin in the first round – the first-ever meeting between these two players.

Kenin has a few third-round appearances and one fourth-round appearance at the U.S. Open, though she’s been an early exit in her Grand Slam showings in 2026.

Still, oddsmakers have her as the clear favorite over Williams, who has not won a singles match at a Grand Slam in over five years. The 46-year-old should have a big crowd behind her, but will it be enough to pull off an upset?

Here’s a look at the odds, each player’s history in the U.S. Open and my prediction as Williams eyes her first singles win in this event since 2019.

Venus Williams vs. Sofia Kenin Odds and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline

Venus Williams: +463

Sofia Kenin: -720

Total

19.5 (Over -120/Under -120)

Venus Williams vs. Sofia Kenin How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Aug. 30

Time: 9:00 p.m. EST

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Venus Williams vs. Sofia Kenin History and U.S. Open Performance

Venus Williams

Venus Williams is a legend, and she’s won the U.S. Open multiple times. The only problem? Her last title in New York was 25 years ago.

She did make the semifinals in 2017, but since then Williams hasn’t made a quarterfinal, and she’s been a first-round exit in each of her last four starts. This year, she was bounced in the first round at the Australian Open and she has won a Grand Slam singles match since Wimbledon in 2021.

This is the first time that Williams will face Kenin in her career.

Sofia Kenin

Kenin has not made it out of the second round at the U.S. Open since her fourth-round appearance in 2020, and she’s struggled a bit in Grand Slams in 2026.

The American was bounced in the first round of both the Australian Open and French Open before a second-round exit at Wimbledon.

Still, Kenin has won at least one match in two of her last three starts in the U.S. Open and six of her 10 appearances overall.

Venus Williams vs. Sofia Kenin Prediction and Pick

Venus Williams only has won a couple of sets in singles play this year, and she’s been a first-round exit at the U.S. Open in her last four starts.

This is a major uphill battle for the 46-year-old, and she’s winning just over 16 percent of her return games in 2026. On top of that, Kenin has won more of her service games than Williams this year, which is why oddsmakers have her favored by so much.

It would be an awesome story if Williams ended up winning this match, but Williams’ overall stats are too concerning to bet on her as an underdog.

I think we could see a short match on Sunday with Kenin winning in straight sets. I’ll go UNDER on the total number of games, as Williams has only lasted 18, 17 and 16 games in her last three singles matches.

Pick: UNDER 19.5 Games (-120 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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