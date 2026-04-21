Is Victor Wembanyama Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Blazers vs. Spurs Game 2)

San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama dealt with a rib injury towards the end of the regular season, but he returned to action for Game 1 against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday night and dropped 35 points in a win.

After playing in just one of the Spurs' final three regular season games, Wembanyama didn't show any signs of injury in Game 1, playing 32:50 for San Antonio in the win. He was 13-of-21 from the field and knocked down 5-of-6 shots from beyond the arc.

The Spurs ended up winning -- and covering the spread -- on Sunday, and they enter Game 2 as 11.5-point favorites at the best betting sites. Wembanyama is not listed on San Antonio's injury report for the second game in a row, a sign that he should play his usual role in this matchup.

During the regular season, the former No. 1 overall pick averaged 25.0 points., 11.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 51.2 percent from the field and 34.9 percent from 3. He did not play against Portland (in three games) during the regular season, yet San Antonio still won two of those matchups.

Here's a look at how bettors should wager on the star big man in Game 2, as he looks to build on a strong playoff debut.

Best Victor Wembanyama Prop Bet vs. Blazers

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Victor Wembanyama 29+ Points (-104)

Wembanyama was up to the challenge in Game 1, dropping 35 points on 13-of-21 shooting, including an impressive 5-of-6 showing from beyond the arc.

While I’m not expecting Wemby to light things up from 3 in Game 2, I do think he’s worth a look to score 29 or more points. The former No. 1 overall pick played over 32 minutes in the Game 1 win, and he should see his minutes increase from the regular season – where he played less than 30 per game.

Over the final stretch of the regular season, Wemby scored 34 or more points in four of five games as the Spurs attempted to get the No. 1 seed in the West.

In a playoff situation, I don’t think the MVP candidate is going to hold back, and the Blazers struggled to find a matchup for him in Game 1. He’s worth a look in Game 2, especially if he’s going to take 20 or more shots from the field.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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