Is Victor Wembanyama Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Spurs vs. Blazers Game 3)

San Antonio Spurs big man Victor Wembanyama was placed in the league's concussion protocol after he was injured in Game 2 against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Officially, he's listed as questionable for Game 3 on Friday night, putting the Spurs in a tough spot with this series knotted at one game apiece.

Wembanyama landed face first on a move to the basket, leading to him leaving the Spurs' Game 2 loss and not returning. He's forced to miss at least 48 hours in the league's concussion protocol, which makes him a bit of a long shot for Game 3.

The star big man did travel with the Spurs to Portland, so there's a chance he could play in this game or Game 4 of this series. San Antonio is just a 2.5-point road favorite in Game with Wembanyama sidelined -- through it moved up from a 1.5-point favorite after he was listed as questionable.

Victor Wembanyama will indeed travel with the Spurs today to Portland ahead of Games 3 and 4 this weekend. https://t.co/mRjpxcjKKo — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 23, 2026

After dropping 35 points in the Game 1 win for the Spurs, Wembanyama had just five points in Game 2 before exiting. The Spurs struggled without him, scoring just 103 points in the Game 2 loss, blowing a late lead in the process.

De'Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle and others will be forced to step up on the offenisve end while Luke Kornet will step into a huge role at center in Game 3 if the star big man is sidelined.

Here's a look at how to bet on the Spurs in the prop market with their MVP candidate up in the air for Game 3.

Best Spurs Prop Bet vs. Blazers

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Devin Vassell OVER 14.5 Points (-117)

Devin Vassell has put up 15 and 16 points in the first two games of this series, and he could be a player that steps into a bigger role on Friday night.

This season, Vassell is averaging 16.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 16 games without Wembanyama in the lineup. So, he could be in line for a huge game if the All-Star sits.

Vassell is going to be one of the top options for the Spurs offensively, and he took 16 shots in Game 2 when the former No. 1 overall pick exited early.

While Vassell hasn’t been super efficient so far in the playoffs, the Spurs need someone to step up on offense if they want to win Game 3. He’s worth a look with this prop set just above his season average (13.9 points per game).

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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