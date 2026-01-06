Is Victor Wembanyama Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Spurs vs. Grizzlies)
San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama has missed the team's last two games with a knee injury, but it appears he could make his return to the court on Tuesday against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Wembanyama is listed as questionable for this matchup, and he did make the trip with the team to Memphis. In addition to that, the star big man practiced in full on Monday, participating in the 5-on-5 period.
That's a sign that he's nearing a return to the floor, and the latest betting odds reflect that.
The Spurs are 5.5-point road favorites in the latest odds at DraftKings. There's a chance that they end up bringing Wembanyama off the bench (as they did earlier in the season when he returned from a calf injury) or at least have the superstar big man on a minutes restriction on Tuesday night.
There's also still a chance that Wemby sits out this game, but the fact that he was a full participant in practice bodes well for his chances of suiting up.
This season, the former No. 1 overall pick is averaging 24.3 points, 11.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 52.5 percent from the field and 36.5 percent from beyond the arc. He has missed 14 games to this point, but the Spurs are an impressive 10-4 when he's been out of the lineup.
Earlier today, I broke down in my NBA Best Bets column -- Peter's Points -- why I think the Spurs are worth betting on as road favorites:
So, I’m running to grab the Spurs at -5.5 against a Grizzlies team that won’t have Zach Edey, Brandon Clarke, Ty Jerome, Scotty Pippen Jr., John Konchar and Cedric Coward on Tuesday. Plus, Ja Morant is listed as questionable after missing Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Grizzlies have gone 13-3 against teams that are below .500 this season, but they are just 2-17 against teams that are .500 or better. The Spurs fall into the over .500 category, as they hold the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference.
Plus, Memphis is just 1-6 against the spread when set as a home underdog in the 2025-26 season.
If Wemby returns, this line may shift in favor of the Spurs, but I like them to win this game regardless on Tuesday. San Antonio ranks sixth in the league in net rating, and it’s gone 10-4 in the 14 games that Wembanyama has missed.
Wemby's status should become clearer closer to game time, but it's possible the Spurs will upgrade him if he has a good shootaround early on Tuesday. Stay tuned with the SI team for the latest updates on the star big man's status.
