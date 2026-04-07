Victor Wembanyama Injury Update Causes Massive Shift in Latest NBA MVP Odds

San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama was injured on Monday night against the Philadelphia 76ers and ended up playing just 16 minutes (though he scored 17 points) in a San Antonio win.

Wembanyama is dealing with a rib contusion, and he did not play in the second half of Monday’s game. Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson said that it was a “positive” that the star center came back into the game in the first half, but now it appears Wemby’s status for the final week of the regular season is up in the air.

Coach Johnson when asked if he has an update on Victor Wembanyama’s rib injury:



"No. I think it would be a positive that he felt like he could come back and he played the last four or five minutes in the [first] half. So, that's a positive from my perspective." — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) April 7, 2026

The injury has caused a massive shift in the NBA MVP odds, as both Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (the favorite) and Nikola Jokic (third) have seen their odds improve since Wemby’s injury. The former No. 1 overall pick has dropped from +900 to +1800 in the odds to win MVP, as there is now a chance that he may not qualify for the award.

Since Wembanyama did not play in 20 minutes in Monday’s win, he still needs to play at least 20 minutes in one more game to be eligible for All-NBA, MVP and other awards. Currently, Wembanyama has appeared in 63 games (64 when counting the NBA Cup Final) in the 2025-26 season.

Wemby must play 20+ minutes in one of the Spurs' final three games to satisfy the 65-game rule. https://t.co/RBskqPXhPs — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) April 7, 2026

The Spurs are going to want to be cautious with their superstar center, especially since they have high expectations in the playoffs. However, according to NBA injury expert Jeff Stotts, this could be a short-term issue for Wembanyama, which could give him a chance to return for the Spurs’ games on either Wednesday, Friday or Sunday.

Victor Wembanyama Injury News: Spurs may have dodged a bullet here as rib contusions don't often result in significant missed time (Average ~1.1 games or 4 days). However, ribs can be tricky to x-ray & I'm betting Wemby undergoes a more detailed exam soon. — Jeff Stotts (@InStreetClothes) April 7, 2026

San Antonio has yet to release a timeline for Wemby, but it seems like his MVP case went completely out the window on Monday night.

Gilgeous-Alexander is now -4000 (he was -2000 on Monday) to win the league MVP, which translates to an implied probability of 97.56 percent. In addition to that, Nikola Jokic picked up yet another triple-double in an overtime win on Monday, pushing his odds up from +7500 to +6000. There’s a chance Jokic could make a push for the No. 2 spot in the MVP race now that the Nuggets are alone in third in the Western Conference.

Here’s a quick look at the MVP odds entering Tuesday’s action, though only SGA will be in action out of these three deserving superstars.

NBA MVP Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: -4000

Victor Wembanyama: +1800

Nikola Jokic: +6000

Jaylen Brown: +30000

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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