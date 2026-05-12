Is Victor Wembanyama Playing Tonight? (Update, Betting Impact for Timberwolves vs. Spurs Game 5)

San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama was ejected from Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals after he elbowed Minnesota Timberwolves forward Naz Reid in the neck.

Wemby received a Flagrant 2 foul for his actions, and his status for Game 5 was up in the air until Monday afternoon. The NBA decided not to hand down any further discipline for the All-NBA big man, and he is expected to play in Game 5 on Tuesday night.

There will be no further discipline for Spurs star Victor Wembanyama after he was ejected for elbowing Naz Reid in Minnesota on Sunday night, sources tell ESPN. No suspension, no fine. Wembanyama will play in Game 5 against the Timberwolves on Tuesday night in San Antonio. pic.twitter.com/GOGCbIcbQP — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 11, 2026

On Monday morning, the opening odds for the Timberwolves-Spurs matchup suggested that Wemby would be in action. San Antonio was a 9.5-point favorite at home, and it has since moved to a 10.5-point favorite in the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Wembanyama's absence was critical in Game 4, as the Timberwolves went on to win that game and even the series. Minnesota was a 4.5-point underdog in Game 4, and it has been an underdog in every game in this series.

This postseason, Wemby is averaging 19.6 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 53.4 percent from the field and 35.3 percent from 3.

Those stats look even more impressive when one considers the fact that Wembanyama has exited two games early and did not return. He left Game 2 against Portland in the first half with a concussion, and he was tossed before playing 15 minutes in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals.

There's no doubt that the Spurs have a better chance to win with Wemby in the lineup, and his prop numbers are sky high in Game 5. Oddsmakers at DraftKings have Wembanyama's points set at 27.5, his rebounds set at 12.5 and his blocks set at 3.5.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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