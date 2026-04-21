Bet This LeBron James Player Prop in Game 2 vs. Rockets

I'm back with another NBA player prop play on Tuesday night for game two between the Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Lakers.

And of course, we're looking at LeBron James.

How could we not look at LeBron James after he had 19 points, 8 rebounds, and 13 assists in game one?

I'm taking him over 15.5 rebounds and assists in game two.

That's -115 at DraftKings.

And there's a couple of quick reasons why this is a great prop.

For LeBron.

He's being asked to handle a massive workload on offense with Luka Doncic and Austin Reeves out, and he's answered the call this season in 11 games without Dancic.

He's averaging 10.3 assists and 7 rebounds per game.

His rebounding has gone up as of late.

He had 8 in game one after averaging just 6.1 per game in the regular season.

I think when you look at this thing for LeBron, he is being asked to do what he did earlier in his career when He was with Cleveland, um, even a little bit at times when he was with Miami, and he's obviously up to the task.

He's one of the greatest passers in the history of the NBA and he's going to have the ball in his hands a ton against this Houston team.

One other thing to look at, LeBron had 13 rebound chances.

He converted 8 of them in game one.

If he's gonna be around that number on the glass, we know the passing is gonna be there.

So LeBron James over 15.5 rebounds and assists in game two.