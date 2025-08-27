Vikings Super Bowl Odds Following Adam Thielen Trade With Panthers
As the 2025 NFL regular season approaches, we have a reunion by way of a trade.
The Carolina Panthers reportedly are trading wide receiver Adam Thielen to the Minnesota Vikings (Thielen's former team) in exchange for a 2026 fifth-round pick and a 2027 fourth-round pick. Minnesota will receive Thielen, a conditional 2026 seventh-round pick, and a fifth-round pick in 2027.
While adding Thielen doesn't alter the Vikings' chances to win the Super Bowl -- they are still +2500 at DraftKings Sportsbook -- it does give them a proven veteran to pair with Justin Jefferson early on in the 2025 season. Minnesota is currently without former first-round pick Jordan Addison, as he was suspended for the first three games of the 2025 campaign.
As of Wednesday morning, Minnesota is tied for the 12th-best odds to win the Super Bowl and is +320 to win the NFC North division.
Thielen returns to a place where he spent the first nine seasons of his NFL career, earning a pair of Pro Bowl nods and a few 1,000-yard seasons. In his two seasons in Carolina, he caught 151 passes for 1,629 yards and nine scores across 27 games. Thielen had a 1,000-yard season in his first year in Carolina, but he was limited to just 10 games in 2024.
The Vikings are hoping that Thielen can bring some stability at the receiver position early on in the season, with former first-round pick J.J. McCarthy set to make his first career start in the NFL in Week 1.
As for the Panthers, they'll move forward with a young core of receivers after using first-round picks on Tetairoa McMillan and Xavier Legette in the last two NFL drafts. Carolina remains a long shot to win the Super Bowl at +15000 odds.
