Vikings Super Bowl Odds Following Adam Thielen Trade With Panthers

Reunion: The #Vikings are trading for their own former star WR Adam Thielen, per me and @TomPelissero, as Thielen heads back to MIN after a quick stint in Carolina.



Carolina gets: A 2026 5th rounder and a 2027 4th.

Minnesota gets: Thielen, a conditional 2026 7th and 2027 5th. pic.twitter.com/Qvrvl02uCI