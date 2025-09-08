Vikings vs. Bears Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Monday Night Football in NFL Week 1
An NFC North battle to close out a wild Week 1 in the NFL? Sign me up!
The Minnesota Vikings are fresh off a 14-win season, but they now have a new quarterback in 2024 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy, which could make them a volatile team – or a sneaky contender – in the 2025 season.
On Monday, they’ll take on Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears, who are hoping to contend in the NFC North after a rough finish to the 2024 campaign. New head coach Ben Johnson should have some fun new wrinkles in this offense, which makes the Bears an interesting team to bet on when it comes to touchdown scorers.
That’s right, we’re talking TD props for the final game in Week 1. Here’s a look at some of my favorite picks for this matchup.
Vikings vs. Bears Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Jordan Mason Anytime TD (+170)
- Rome Odunze Anytime TD (+195)
Jordan Mason Anytime TD (+170)
Both of these offenses have a lot of unknowns entering Week 1, including the Vikings’ running back room where Jordan Mason and Aaron Jones are likely going to be in a timeshare.
Jones figures to factor in a lot on passing downs, but Mason may get the bulk of the goal-line work since he is a bigger back.
The former San Francisco 49ers running back ran for seven scores in 12 games (six starts) in the 2024 season, and Chicago allowed the seventh-most rushing scores (20) in the NFL last year.
I wouldn't be shocked to see Mason punch one in on Monday night.
Rome Odunze Anytime TD (+195)
My second and final touchdown prop for this game is on a player that has a lot of hype around him from the preseason.
Former first-round pick Rome Odunze had an up-and-down rookie season, but with Keenan Allen gone, there’s a chance he has a big year as the No. 2 (or potentially No. 1) receiver in this offense.
Odunze finished last season with 734 yards and three scores, but he’s going to have a “big year” according to the Bears’ coaching staff.
"It's a bigger role in our offense," Bears wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle El said. "As you understand the offense, we can put you in different spots. No question, prototypical [X-receiver, split out wide], but he's a guy that you can move around.
"I think he's going to have a big year."
I’ll buy some of the Odunze hype, as he could be a breakout player like Jameson Williams was with the Detroit Lions (under Johnson) in the 2024 season.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Regardless of the outcome of your wager,DraftKings will add eight $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account and award one promo code for a discounted NFL Sunday ticket subscription.