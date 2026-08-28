Vikings vs. Broncos Prediction, Odds, Spread, Trends for NFL Preseason Week 3

The Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos will wrap up their preseason schedules when they face each other on Friday night at Mile High Stadium.

Both teams are 1-1 through the first two weeks of the preseason. The Vikings beat the Giants 13-10 in Week 1, then lost 13-3 to the Ravens in Week 2. Meanwhile, the Broncos crushed the Falcons 27-7 in Week 1, but then lost to the Packers 33-13 in Week 2.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this exhibition showdown.

Vikings vs. Broncos Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Vikings +6.5 (-112)

Broncos -6.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Vikings +231

Broncos -287

Total

OVER 39.5 (-105)

UNDER 39.5 (-115)

Vikings vs. Broncos How to Watch

Date: Friday, August 28

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Empower Field at Mile High

How to Watch (TV): NFL Network/KUSA-TV

Vikings record: 1-1

Broncos record: 1-1

Vikings vs. Broncos Betting Trends

Kevin O'Connell is 5-9 straight up and 6-8 against the spread as a head coach in the Super Bowl

Sean Payton is 37-34 straight up and against the spread as a head coach in the Super Bowl

Vikings vs. Broncos Key Player to Watch

Jonah Coleman, RB - Denver Broncos

Jonah Coleman is a rookie who could see some playing time in this Broncos' offense. The fourth-round pick out of Washington has rushed the ball seven times for 33 yards through the first two weeks of the preseason. I expect him to get some more carries in this preseason finale.

Vikings vs. Broncos Prediction and Pick

Instead of betting on a side in this game, I'm going to look at the total and bet the UNDER.

The Minnesota Vikings have played in two extremely low-scoring games so far in the preseason, with 23 points being scored in Week 1 and then 16 total points being scored in Week 2. It makes sense when you consider the depth of this roster. They're filled with defensive pieces, but their offense leaves a lot to be desired once you look past their starters.

We already know how good the Broncos' defense can be as well, especially when playing at home.

Let's bet the UNDER in this preseason finale.

Pick: UNDER 39.5 (-115) via DraftKings

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