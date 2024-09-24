Vikings vs. Packers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 4
Few people predicted the Minnesota Vikings would be 3-0 three weeks into the season, especially with games against the 49ers and and Texans in two of the first three weeks. Despite the lack of faith in them by NFL fans, Minnesota is 3-0 and heading to their Week 4 game against the Green Bay Packers sitting in sole possession of first place in the NFC North.
Meanwhile, the Packers season was in peril when Jordan Love was injured in Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles, but Malik Willis has delivered them two straight wins and are now 2-1 ahead of their Week 3 home game against the Vikings.
It has yet to be announced whether Love will be back for the Packers this week or if we'll get another Willis start on Sunday.
Vikings vs. Packers Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Vikings +2.5 (-105)
- Packers -2.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Vikings +122
- Packers -144
Total
- OVER 43.5 (-110)
- UNDER 43.5 (-110)
Vikings vs. Packers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 29
- Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Lambeau Field
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Vikings record: 3-0
- Packers record: 2-1
Vikings vs. Packers Betting Trends
- The UNDER is 12-6 in the Vikings' last 18 games
- Vikings are 6-1-2 ATS in their last nine road games
- Packers are 12-6 ATS in their last 18 home games vs. Vikings
- Vikings are 1-4 straight up in their last five games vs. divisional opponents
- Packers are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games
- The OVER is 9-3 in the Packers' last 12 games
- Packers are 5-1 ATS in their last six home games
Vikings vs. Packers Injury Reports
Vikings Injury Report
- Jordan Addison, WR - Questionable
- Dallas Turner, LB - Questionable
- Ivan Pace Jr., LB - Questionable
- Sam Darnold, QB - Questionable
Packers Injury Report
- Carrington Valentine, CB - Questionable
- Jordan Morgan, OT - Questionable
- Jordan Love, QB - Questionable
Vikings vs. Packers Key Players to Watch
Minnesota Vikings
Sam Darnold: The Vikings' quarterback has been one of the most surprising storylines so far this NFL season. Not only has he led Minnesota to a 3-0 record, but he's in the conversation to be MVP of the league. He's second in the NFL in quarterback rating at 117.3 and is averaging a blistering 8.4 yards per pass attempt.
Green Bay Packers
Jayden Reed: Jayden Reed has emerged as the top receiver for the Packers in what has been a crowded corps of players. He leads the team in targets (14), receptions (10) and receiving yards (197). He'll play a big role in the passing game no matter who is starting at quarterback.
Vikings vs. Packers Prediction and Pick
I'm all in on the Vikings. As I broke down in this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets," I'm ready to invest in this team.
I've seen enough from the Vikings to be convinced they are a legitimately good football team. Not only are they 3-0 with wins over the likes of the 49ers and Texans, but their metrics prove the wins haven't been flukes. Heading into Week 4, they rank second in the NFL in Net Yards per Play at +1.3.
We haven't received word yet about whether Jordan Love is starting for the Packers. Based on the current spread, we can assume he likely will. If it's announced Malik Willis will be getting the start, we'll likely have a valuable ticket at +3.
Even if Love does start, I don't know how much confidence I'd have in a quarterback in his first start after a knee injury. I'll take the points in this NFC North battle.
Pick: Vikings +2.5 (-105)
