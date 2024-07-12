Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bet Today (Back the Orioles vs. the Yankees tonight in plus-money)
What better way to get your weekend started than by cashing an MLB bet? Let’s back a home dog and division leader for plus money tonight.
Best MLB Bet Today
- Orioles +110 vs. Yankees
Baltimore Orioles ML +110 vs. Yankees
The Yankees are down, and the Yankees are down badly. After becoming the first team to 50 wins this season, they started a skid that eventually has to stop, but I’m not betting on it stopping tonight. They have won just three of their last ten games and four of their last fourteen. Yet, the Yankees are road favorites tonight vs. the AL East division-leading Baltimore Orioles.
Gerrit Cole gets the start for the bombers. The trouble is, this is 2024 and not 2023. 2024 Gerrit Cole is not back to his old form since returning from injury four starts ago. In those four starts, Cole has pitched just 17 ⅓ innings. His ERA is 6.75, with a WHIP of 1.62. While his strikeout rate remains high at 9.9 batters per nine, 6.55 FIP, and suboptimal strikeout-to-walk ratio signal, underlying problems still need to be addressed.
Cole will face a Baltimore offense that has scored an MLB-leading 5.07 runs per game and has a .592 win rate at home.
Baltimore will start lefty Cade Povich. Povich does not have a Cy Young award like Cole, but we aren’t afraid to back Povich because of how poorly the Yankees hit Southpaws. When the Yankees faced Povich on June 19th in New York, Povich allowed only one hit and one earned run. The Yankees are batting just .234 (23rd) and slugging .374 (22nd) with an OPS of .699 (20th) vs. left-handed pitching this season.
I would be remiss if I didn’t mention that the Orioles have been struggling lately, too. Both teams look ready for the All-Star Break and a bit of a reset. However, it’s hard to fade the home team when we can get the ML for plus money. The Orioles will fight hard to extend their lead in the division tonight.
Baltimore has won five of the seven matchups with the Yankees this year, including three of their four home games.
