Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Blue Jays-Braves, Royals-Twins, Athletics-Cubs)

It’s getaway day for several teams across the league, but there are still a handful of night games on today’s MLB slate.

I’m targeting a home favorite, a road favorite, and a road underdog for my picks tonight.

Let’s get right into the MLB best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Thursday, June 4.

MLB Best Bets for Thursday, June 4

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Atlanta Braves -1.5 (-117) vs. Blue Jays

Kansas City Royals (-118) at Twins

Athletics (+113) at Cubs

Atlanta Braves -1.5 (-117) vs. Blue Jays

The Braves continue to flex their muscles with the best record in baseball, and they have Chris Sale on the mound tonight as they go for the sweep of the Blue Jays.

Sale has a 2.01 ERA on the season, and he’s been nearly untouchable at home. He’s allowed just two earned runs on 18 hits (two home runs) in 30 innings across five starts.

It’s looking like it might be a bullpen game for Toronto with Mason Fluharty getting the start as an opener.

The Braves are 19-10 at home, and the Jays are 12-20 on the road. Atlanta should be able to win by margin tonight.

Kansas City Royals (-118) at Twins

The Royals ended a six-game losing streak by taking two of three in Cincinnati to begin the week. They now continue their road trip in Minnesota against a similarly performing Twins squad.

Seth Lugo is getting the start tonight for the Royals, and he’s been great recently. Meanwhile, the Twins are starting Andrew Morris in another bullpen game.

Kansas City took two of three from the Twins to begin the season at home. I think there’s value in them as slight road favorites tonight.

Athletics (+113) at Cubs

The A’s have won three of their last four games and are looking to complete the sweep at Wrigley Field tonight. Meanwhile, the Cubs have lost three in a row and four of five. Chicago has scored just six runs in their last three games.

J.T. Ginn has flown under the radar a bit for the A’s. He had a short outing two starts ago, issuing six free passes but no walks against the Padres. He then bounced back with just one unearned run in six innings against the Yankees.

On the flip side, Cubs starter Shota Imanaga has allowed 20 runs in 15.2 innings across his last three starts.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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