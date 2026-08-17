Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Braves-Twins, White Sox-Cubs, Dodgers-Rockies)

The week opens with an 11-game MLB slate on Monday, including a doubleheader between the Cardinals and Reds.

I’m targeting a pair of road teams and a low-scoring game at Coors Field for my MLB best bets tonight.

Let’s get right into the MLB best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Monday, Aug. 17

MLB Best Bets for Monday, Aug. 17

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Atlanta Braves (-124) at Minnesota Twins

Chicago White Sox (+150) at Chicago Cubs

Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies UNDER 10.5 (+100)

Atlanta Braves (-124) at Minnesota Twins

Martin Perez has been fantastic recently for the Braves, and the Twins were just held to seven runs in their three-game sweep at the hands of the Phillies.

Going on the road hasn’t been too much of a problem for the Braves, who are 32-27 on the road and 42-23 at home.

The Twins are also just 18-23 vs. LHP this season while going .500 against right-handed starters.

Atlanta is the better team here and we’re getting a decent price at -121 tonight in Minnesota.

Chicago White Sox (+150) at Chicago Cubs

I think there’s some value on the White Sox tonight against their crosstown rivals.

The Sox just got a sweep in Detroit, while the Cubs lost the final two games against the Cardinals at home.

Luis Castillo was fantastic in his last start, striking out 10 in seven one-hit innings against the Reds. On the flip side, Shota Imanaga was chased in the fifth inning last time out, allowing four runs on six hits in 4.2 frames against the Nationals.

The White Sox took two of three from the Cubs back in May, and I think they have a fighting chance tonight at Wrigley Field.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies UNDER 10.5 (+100)

Taking an UNDER at Coors Field can go sideways quickly, but I think tonight’s pitching matchup warrants this bet.

Blake Snell returned from a three-month absence with six one-run innings against the Royals last week. He also threw six shutout innings against the Rockies last season.

Tomoyuki Sugano has figured something out recently for the Rockies. He’s allowed 11 runs in 29.1 innings (3.38 ERA) in five starts since returning from injury.

The Dodgers were held to just 10 runs in their four-game series against the Brewers, and while Milwaukee’s pitching staff is much better than Colorado’s, Los Angeles’ offensive struggles go way beyond its weekend set.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $150 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.