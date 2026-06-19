Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Brewers-Braves, Red Sox-Mariners, Orioles-Dodgers)

The weekend is here and we have 14 games on the docket on Friday.

I’m targeting a road favorite, an UNDER, and a home favorite my MLB best bets today.

Let’s get right into the MLB best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Friday, June 19.

MLB Best Bets for Friday, June 19

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Milwaukee Brewers (-168) at Atlanta Braves

Boston Red Sox at Seattle Mariners UNDER 6.5 (-103)

Los Angeles Dodgers -1.5 (-107) vs. Baltimore Orioles

Milwaukee Brewers (-168) at Atlanta Braves

Jacob Misiorowski is coming off one of the best pitching performances in recent memory as the Brewers head into Atlanta for a three-game set.

Milwaukee has won four of its last six games, starting with that gem, while the Braves have lost six of their last seven, including both games of a shortened series against the Giants.

The Brewers are 15-6 vs. left-handed starters such as Martin Perez this season, and they should be able to stay hot against a struggling Braves squad.

Boston Red Sox at Seattle Mariners UNDER 6.5 (-103)

We have one of the lowest totals you’ll see tonight in Seattle at 6.5, but it’s for good reason.

Ranger Suarez has been great for Boston this season, and Bryce Miller has been even better. Suarez has allowed three runs in his last two starts combined, while Miller finally yielded two runs last time out after 16.2 shutout innings in his previous three starts.

Furthermore, both offenses are struggling. The Red Sox have scored just eight runs during their four-game losing streak, and the Mariners have scored 13 runs in their last five games.

Los Angeles Dodgers -1.5 (-107) vs. Baltimore Orioles

Maybe the Dodgers just needed to return home to get back on track as they swept the Rays following a losing road trip. Los Angeles is now 48-27 overall, including 25-12 at home this season.

Meanwhile, the Orioles have lost four of their last five games, scoring just 11 runs in that span. They’re now 35-41 overall, but just 13-22 on the road.

I expect Sasaki to bounce back at home and the Dodgers to get an easy win over the O’s.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.