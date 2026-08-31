Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Mariners-Red Sox, Brewers-Cubs, Phillies-Diamondbacks)

We close out August with a dozen MLB games on the docket on Monday night.

I’m targeting a home favorite and a pair of road squads for my MLB best bets tonight.

Let’s get right into the MLB best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Monday, Aug. 31.

MLB Best Bets for Monday, Aug. 31.

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Boston Red Sox (-162) vs. Seattle Mariners

Milwaukee Brewers (-101) at Chicago Cubs

Philadelphia Phillies (-116) at Arizona Diamondbacks

Boston Red Sox (-162) vs. Seattle Mariners

The Red Sox have a good opportunity to bounce back tonight as they return home after a lackluster showing at Yankee Stadium.

The Mariners have also been struggling recently, and are just 27-42 on the road this season.

The pitching matchup also favors the Red Sox, as George Kirby has a 5.19 ERA on the road (3.21 at home), including 11 earned runs in eight innings across his last two road starts. Meanwhile, Payton Tolle has been his usual stellar self for the Sox as of late.

Milwaukee Brewers (-101) at Chicago Cubs

The Brewers have won four of their last five games while the Cubs have dropped four of five, including a Sunday Night Baseball matchup against the Reds. Pete Crow-Armstrong is doing everything he can, but it likely won’t be enough to catch Milwaukee in the NL Central.

Milwaukee has been the better team all year long, and Kyle Harrison has only allowed two runs in 12 innings against the Cubs this season. Clay Holmes is a worthy foe as he toes the rubber for Chicago, but I think the Brew Crew can grind out a win tonight as slight road underdogs.

Philadelphia Phillies (-116) at Arizona Diamondbacks

The Phillies are back to their winning ways with four straight victories, including a road sweep of the Angels over the weekend. They’ve now won 13 of their last 15 games after a rut to begin August.

On the flip side, Arizona has been more up and down as of late, including a split in San Francisco in its four-game weekend set.

Most importantly, Aaron Nola has found a groove recently for the Phillies, allowing just nine runs in 29 innings this month. Meanwhile, Brandon Pfaadt has allowed nine runs in 12.1 innings in his last two outings, and the Phillies tagged him for four runs (three earned) in six innings back in April.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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