Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Marlins-Braves, Pirates-Brewers, Tigers-Mariners)

It's a getaway day for some teams across MLB, with four afternoon games on the docket. I’ll be focusing on the 11 night games for my picks tonight.

I’m targeting a pair of home favorites and a road underdog for my MLB best bets tonight.

Let’s get right into the MLB best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Wednesday, August 5.

MLB Best Bets for Wednesday, August 5

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Atlanta Braves (-117) vs. Miami Marlins

Milwaukee Brewers (-127) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

Detroit Tigers (+143) at Seattle Mariners

Atlanta Braves (-117) vs. Miami Marlins

The Braves have won six in a row after taking the series opener 4-2 last night. They’re now 37-20 at home, while Miami is just 24-33 on the road.

The Fish had a hot stretch against a struggling Phillies squad and the lowly Mets, but Atlanta is a different story.

Eury Perez has been good for the Marlins, but Bryce Elder has held his own for the Braves as well.

The Braves took three of four from Miami back in May, and have won six of eight meetings this season. They deserve to be bigger favorites at home tonight.

Milwaukee Brewers (-127) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

Paul Skenes hasn’t been himself recently, allowing 10 runs in 9.1 innings across his last two starts. The Pirates also struggle against left-handed pitchers like Kyle Harrison, going 10-23 vs. LHP as opposed to 47-35 vs. RHP this season.

Harrison hasn’t been too great as of late, either, but did throw six shutout innings with 12 strikeouts against the Pirates back in April. That’s a taste of how Pittsburgh usually performs against southpaws.

To top it all off, the Brewers are 37-21 at home while the Pirates are 28-30 on the road.

It’s a risk to bet against Skenes, but it’s one I’m willing to take.

Detroit Tigers (+143) at Seattle Mariners

Don’t tell the Tigers that they were sellers at the trade deadline. They just won their fourth game in a row, beating the Mariners 8-0 in the series opener, while Tarik Skubal lost his first start with the Dodgers.

The Mariners have now lost four of their last six games to fall to 55-59 on the season, a half game worse than the Tigers at 55-58.

Drew Anderson has been solid out of the bullpen this season and will move into the rotation after the deadline. He’s allowed one run on four hits in 7.1 innings across two starts this season, but isn’t fully stretched out yet.

Bryan Woo has allowed five runs in five innings to the Rangers and Dodgers in his last two starts. The Tigers tagged him for five runs in 6.1 innings back in June.

The Tigers have some value tonight as road underdogs.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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