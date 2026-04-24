Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Phillies-Braves, Mariners-Cardinals, Yankees-Astros)

We open the weekend with a full slate of MLB action on Friday night.

I’m targeting a home favorite, home underdog, and road favorite for my MLB best bets tonight.

Let’s get right into the best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Friday, April 24.

MLB Best Bets for Friday, April 24

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Atlanta Braves (-140) vs. Philadelphia Phillies

St. Louis Cardinals (+123) vs. Seattle Mariners

New York Yankees (-139) at Houston Astros

Atlanta Braves (-140) vs. Philadelphia Phillies

The Phillies now own the longest losing streak in the league and are at the bottom of the NL East standings. They’re also just 3-7 on the road, and are in Atlanta to face off against a Braves team that outscored them 16-3 during a three-game sweep last weekend.

Andrew Painter has been solid in his first three MLB starts, but the Braves chased him after four innings last weekend, scoring three runs on five hits. Grant Holmes opposed him in that one as well, and the Braves righthander has yet to allow more than 3 ER in a game this season.

I have to fade the Phillies, especially at this -140 price.

St. Louis Cardinals (+123) vs. Seattle Mariners

The Mariners hit the road after a 3-3 homestand. Going on the road hasn’t been great for Seattle this season, with just one win in nine games. Overall, Seattle is 11-15 on the season.

On the flip side, the Cardinals are 14-10 overall and 7-5 at home. Not many people expected them to have such a hot start.

George Kirby has been good for Seattle on the mound this season, but Andre Pallante has had a few solid starts as well. I’ll back the Cardinals as home underdogs tonight.

New York Yankees (-139) at Houston Astros

The Yankees continue their road trip down in Houston after sweeping the Red Sox. In fact, that was New York’s second straight three-game sweep after downing the Royals at home.

The Bronx Bombers are now 16-9 on the season, while the Astros are just 10-16. They did take two of three in Cleveland, but got swept by the Cardinals before that.

Will Warren has yet to allow more than 2 ER in a start this season, and Lance McCullers Jr. has allowed 10 ER in 9.1 IP across his last two starts. I’ll take the Yankees to stay hot on the road.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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